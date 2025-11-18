Fanatics Expands Partnership with Audience Acuity on Snowflake

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, is deepening its collaboration with Audience Acuity to further scale its first-party unified data layer (known internally as FanGraph) and unlock new opportunities, natively on Snowflake.

Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, is deepening its collaboration with Audience Acuity to further scale its first-party unified data layer (known internally as FanGraph) and unlock new opportunities, natively on Snowflake.

The expansion builds on two years of measurable success, with Fanatics leveraging Audience Acuity's Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace to create a unified view of the customer across touchpoints, layer in authoritative identity intelligence, and drive personalized engagement through the Fanatics Audience Network utilized by the Fanatics Advertising business.

"Our expanded partnership with Fanatics is a testament to the real business value of composable identity," said Jeff Sopko, President & COO at Audience Acuity. "By scaling their data strategy and media framework inside Snowflake, Fanatics is maximizing the value of their first-party data while maintaining full governance and control."

Over the past two years, Fanatics has built a foundation to better understand who their customers are and what they want. This next phase focuses on scaling that foundation to activate its Audience Network to show products and services to customers who are likely to find them relevant across digital and physical channels.

"We've worked closely with Audience Acuity over the past two years to create a unified view of our customer data," said Maddy Want, Vice President of Data at Fanatics. "This expansion reflects our commitment to a composable identity approach that powers the Fanatics Audience Network and gives us flexibility and control over our data strategy."

"Fanatics' expanded collaboration with Audience Acuity showcases how brands can better understand and activate first-party data-such as valuable sports fan profile data-directly in Snowflake, without the need for data movement, enabling performance, security, and compliance at scale," said Michelene Rabbitt, Global Head of Sports & Music, Snowflake. "Through this integration, brands can maximize the value of their data framework-for example, towards fan engagement and monetization goals-with the governance capabilities and flexibility that a composable identity approach provides."

About Fanatics

Fanatics is a leading global digital sports platform. We ignite the passions of global sports fans and maximize the presence and reach for our hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet. Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, over 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and over 250 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including our Lids retail stores. Our more than 22,000 employees are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.

About Audience Acuity

Audience Acuity provides advanced identity resolution and audience intelligence solutions, enabling brands and agencies to unify, enrich, and activate their customer data. With a privacy-first approach and one of the most comprehensive identity graphs in the market, Audience Acuity helps improve personalization, media performance, and attribution while ensuring compliance with evolving data regulations.

