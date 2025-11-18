iFOLIO Launches First-Ever Top 100 Awards Celebrating Digital Innovation and Design Excellence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / iFOLIO, a leading digital marketing and communications platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural Top 100 Awards, recognizing the most outstanding pages from over three million pages hosted on the platform. Trusted by 23 universities and blue-chip enterprises, iFOLIO empowers organizations of all sizes to elevate their digital engagement through design, personalization, and analytics.

iFOLIO Top 100 Awards

Visit iFOLIOCloud.com/top100

The iFOLIO Top 100 Awards honor exceptional design, measurable impact, and digital innovation, highlighting clients who are leading the way in digital transformation. This curated collection provides inspiration for marketers, creatives, and organizations looking to elevate their digital strategy.

Impact Highlights From iFOLIO Clients:

$4B+ in Fundraising: Supporting over eight years of campaigns across 23 universities.

$100M+ in Ticket Sales: Enabling major sports and entertainment organizations, including the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, and New York Rangers.

The Top 100 Awards demonstrate how iFOLIO's platform increases sales, boosts effectiveness, and enhances customer insights for clients across education, sports, entertainment, and beyond.

"iFOLIO clients are setting the standard for modern digital communications," said Jean Marie Richardson, founder and CEO of iFOLIO. "These Top 100 pages showcase creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, serving as a source of inspiration for anyone looking to maximize their impact in a digital-first world."

Explore the full list of winners and get inspired for your next project: https://ifoliocloud.com/top100.

About iFOLIO

iFOLIO, the leader in personalized digital marketing cloud software, empowers organizations to digitally transform their customer engagement with a flexible cloud platform and data intelligence. Combining digital marketing, email, and text message communications, targeted account-based marketing, reports, events, web marketing, and analytics in an All-in-One Platform, iFOLIO powers digital transformation to drive measurable impact and engagement. iFOLIO powers engagement in all 50 states and 120 countries.

SOURCE: iFOLIO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifolio-launches-first-ever-top-100-awards-celebrating-digital-in-1103340