Prysmian's Lifeline Products: Smart Solutions Amid Updated 2026 NEC Standards

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / The 2026 edition of the National Electric Code (NEC) increased the concrete encasement requirement for emergency feeder circuits from two to five inches. Prysmian's Lifeline® fire-resistive cable systems are UL 2196-listed to maintain two-hour circuit integrity without concrete encasement, allowing for faster installation, lower overall cost, and code compliance.

The NEC's new five-inch concrete requirement improves the survivability of conductors, but makes concrete less practical, overly complex, and ultimately more expensive.

"This change in the NEC enhances the value proposition of our Lifeline cables and solutions," said Adam Zandan, Vice President of Sales for Industrial Specialties. "Prysmian not only provides competitive cable solutions that prioritize safety, but our Lifeline cables can also be used as an alternative to concrete encasement. This opens up a broader range of applications for these products and benefits our customers."

Prysmian's Lifeline® fire resistive cables are designed to mitigate the devastating effects of fire and are equipped with unique, ceramifiable silicone technology, allowing vital communication and power systems to remain operational during extreme fire conditions. Prysmian offers the most extensive selection of fire-resistive power cable systems in North America, meeting the highest safety standards with UL certification and CSA code compliance for life safety applications.

Lifeline's flame retardant, low smoke, and low toxicity properties meet the most stringent specifications in the industry. Prysmian's fire resistive cable systems are designed to maintain operation of critical life safety systems and emergency circuits against attack by fire and water and are used for:

Fire pumps

Emergency Ventilation Systems

Stairwell Pressurization

Emergency Lighting Systems

Back-up power Systems

Emergency Feeder Cables

Elevators / OEO

Learn more about Prysmian's Lifeline solutions at https://na.prysmian.com/markets/electrification/industrial-and-construction/building-wire/fire-resistive-cable-systems.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

