Amber Book Launches Continuing Education for Engineers: The Smart, Practical, and Actionable Way to Keep Building, Keep Learning

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / The team behind Amber Book for Architects (trusted by 40,000+ professionals) now brings that expertise to engineering. What happens when continuing education (CE) is built for engineers and designed by engineers who get it? Engineers need CE that counts - not just passable hours for licensure. The new Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers is built to move careers forward.

Until now, options for engineering CE included hours of irrelevant slides, outdated examples, and space-filling quizzes. For years, engineers have recognized this gap in CE and often scrambled to just check the CE box. Amber Book knows that engineers are curious, lifelong learners who want better CE options that are aligned to their career goals.

"As the designers and custodians of infrastructure, engineers are required to be life-long learners. And the research confirms what our practical experience tells us - that engineers are looking for continuing education that maps directly to our real, discipline-specific design challenges, which Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers certainly delivers. We want to get into the weeds; we want applied learning that respects our time, deepens our expertise, and adds immediate value to our professional practice," says Yaw Bangolame, P.E., CFM, Engineering Education Specialist and lead subject matter expert.

Meet Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers, a new path to move engineers forward.

Continuing education designed to align with PDH standards nationwide. Every hour counts; progress is tracked, and certificates are delivered automatically.

Scenario-based courses built by engineers, for engineers. Every course mirrors the challenges engineers face on the job.

Flexible, self-paced learning that fits busy schedules and keeps professionals engaged with short, practical modules that fit around real project life.

Structured for how engineers grow. Foundation, Breadth, and Depth paths help engineers build the right skills at the right stage of their career.

The launch of Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers includes a full catalogue of courses. Among the offering, topics address:

Time Value of Money in Capital Planning and Incentive-Based Programs

Hybrid Green-gray infrastructure in Stormwater Management

Powering Progress: Engineering the Electrified Future of Infrastructure

Ethics in the Age of AI: Professional Responsibility in an Automated World

About Amber Book

Amber Book is a professional education company specializing in innovative learning experiences for architects, design professionals, and now engineers. Often these two industries, architecture and engineering, work together for the built world. Committed to advancing licensure success and professional growth, Amber Book offers flexible, self-paced learning with visually engaging, interactive content with real-world applications. As a leader in Architect Registration Exam® preparation and continuing education, Amber Book empowers architects at every stage of their careers - from licensure preparation to lifelong learning. With over 39,000 learners enrolled, over 1,000 firms partnered, and an average ARE® 5.0 pass rate of 81 percent, Amber Book is a trusted resource for architects, architecture, and engineering firms. For more information, visit AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

