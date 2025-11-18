Clear Capital Releases New Capabilities in Automated Collateral Analyzer, AURA, to Support Uniform Appraisal Dataset 3.6 Requirements

The new standard for appraisals will provide access to structured data and enable Clear Capital to automate more functions through AURA, ultimately improving quality and accuracy of appraisals

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions, and valuation technology company, announced that AURA ®, its AI-driven collateral analyzer, now supports Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6. AURA automates the risk assessment of appraisals, creating operational efficiencies and improving the quality and accuracy of 3.6 appraisals for lenders, appraisal firms, and investors as the industry adapts to this new standard.

UAD 3.6 establishes a new set of standards for how appraisals are reported, moving away from fixed forms and establishing a singular, dynamic, data-driven Uniform Residential Appraisal Report (URAR) structure. The resulting innovation provides the appraisal space with improved data standardization that allows Clear Capital to automate more of the review process to provide a consistent and thorough risk assessment.

"The introduction of UAD 3.6 is a significant improvement that will impact every stage of an appraisal cycle and the entire industry from automating capabilities to mitigating risk and increasing overall quality," said Leah Campbell, Director of Product at Clear Capital. "As the first form update in two decades, this new standard transforms how property data is collected, structured, and validated. AURA will handle all of the heavy lifting by automatically flagging appraisal risk so our customers can focus on decisions, not gathering data."

AURA's capabilities are powered by Clear Capital's analytics and AI-driven tools that improve the 3.6 appraisal review process. This includes ClearPhoto, a set of AI-driven rules that automate the review of property photos and sketches to confirm alignment with appraisal data; Condition Model, which uses AI to assess property condition by leveraging appraisal photos and property data; and ClearAVM, Clear Capital's AI-powered automated valuation model. With AURA doing the heavy lifting, lenders, investors, and appraisers get an instant risk assessment and decision, streamlining appraisal review and reducing time and cost.

"All parties involved in the appraisal ecosystem will be required to adopt the latest standards for UAD 3.6 simultaneously, creating a demand to learn and onboard the new process quickly," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "Designed as a forward-looking platform, we have the utmost confidence that the latest AURA capabilities will enable our clients to stay ahead of regulatory shifts and competitive pressures and allow lenders, appraisers, and investors to transition to the new appraisal format seamlessly."

UAD 3.6 entered its limited production phase on September 8, and currently, a select group of lenders is testing the new environment. The broad production phase, in which UAD 3.6 will be available to all lenders and appraisers, begins on January 26, 2026, and UAD 3.6 will be required for all appraisals starting on November 2, 2026. Clear Capital will continue to accept UAD 2.6 through AURA along with UAD 3.6.

