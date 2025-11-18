Honeycomb Insurance Expands to Colorado, Bringing Enhanced Coverage to One of the Country's Most Challenging Insurance Markets

The rapidly expanding MGA, growing 2-3x annually for four consecutive years, leverages proprietary technology to deliver tailored, sustainable policies and competitive pricing for Colorado landlords and condo associations.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Honeycomb Insurance, the digital MGA specializing in tailored property and casualty coverage for landlords and condominium associations, announced today that it has begun writing policies in Colorado, one of the most challenging insurance markets in the country, bringing needed stability and optionality to its 20th state.

Colorado agents and brokers have been facing shrinking eligibility and limited carrier options for years. Many admitted carriers have pulled back or tightened their appetite, leaving well-maintained properties (especially those built before 1990) with few viable options or none at all. At the same time, agents report more non-renewals than new placements, with wind and hail loss exposure ranking among their top concerns.

Honeycomb enters Colorado to address this market gap. The company's underwriting platform evaluates each property individually using high-resolution imagery and advanced tech, offering coverage with no age restrictions. With agencies eager to launch and begin submitting business, Honeycomb's arrival brings a long-awaited alternative to a strained market.

"Colorado has been on our radar for a long time; it's a complex but vital market that clearly needs more carrier options," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Our data-driven underwriting, flexible appetite, and lack of age restrictions allow us to insure well-managed properties that traditional carriers have left behind. This launch underscores our commitment to provide smarter, more stable coverage through technology, transparency, and deep underwriting expertise."

Honeycomb now operates across 20 states, managing insured assets exceeding $55 billion. The company continues to grow at a rate of 2-3x annually while maintaining a loss ratio significantly below the industry average, driven by its proprietary tech and computer vision-based underwriting engine that assesses each property with precision and efficiency. At year-end, Honeycomb reported a modest 4% premium rate increase, resulting in strong retention and disciplined pricing.

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital MGA specializing in providing tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Using advanced computer vision and AI developed by insurance industry experts, Honeycomb has developed a best-in-class underwriting engine that delivers competitive pricing and customized policies for a diverse range of properties often overlooked by traditional carriers, all while maintaining an industry-leading loss ratio. Its intuitive, streamlined platform eliminates the need for lengthy approval processes and physical property inspections, making the insurance process faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in the United States and Israel, Honeycomb operates across 20 major states, covering over 60% of the U.S. population, and manages insured assets exceeding $55 billion.

