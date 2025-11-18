Introducing Lumia 2: Smart Earrings that Track Blood Flow to Your Head - Now Made For Everyone

Fine Jewelry Meets Next-Gen Health Sensing in the World's Smallest Wearable

Once Exclusive to Patients, Lumia's Blood Flow Tracker Now Helps Anyone Improve Blood Flow to Feel Their Best and Think More Clearly

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Lumia today announced the launch of Lumia 2, the world's first smart earrings that continuously track real-time blood flow to your head, giving anyone instant insight into how blood flow affects energy, focus, and mental clarity. Originally developed with Johns Hopkins, Duke, and Harvard researchers to help patients with chronic blood flow disorders like POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and Long COVID-19, Lumia is now available to everyone for the first time.

Indistinguishable from fine jewelry, Lumia 2 can be worn as huggie hoops, cuffs, and studs offered in gold, silver, and clear finishes, and also attaches to any push-back earring using patent-pending SwitchBack technology. The cuff does not require a pierced ear.

Lumia 2 packs nearly six years of engineering breakthroughs and clinical research all into one tiny smart earring back. Lumia is the world's smallest wearable, weighing less than 1 gram and five times smaller than AirPods - made possible through the team's decades of experience pioneering the world's smallest wearables, from Bose sleepbuds to Lumia 1.

Beyond blood-flow tracking, Lumia 2 adds basic wearable features like sleep, temperature, menstrual cycle, and readiness tracking - all with greater accuracy and continuity thanks to the ideal sensing location in the ear. It does everything standard wearables can do, only better, while freeing you to wear your favorite watches and rings.

"This is what comes after smart rings," said Daniel Lee, co-founder and CEO of Lumia. "Just as Oura made rings smart, we've made earrings smart. Smart Earrings are the ultimate wearable form factor with new capabilities possible only in the ear, unlocking meaningful medical use case potential in a consumer-first form factor."

The company is also announcing $7 million in additional investment funding from J2 Ventures, BonAngels Venture Partners, and prominent angel investors, as well as $5.1 million in government contracts and grants. Funding to date now totals $17.2 million.

How it Works

The Lumia Core smart earring back houses Lumia's second-gen PreciseLight sensor along with processors, a battery, and more health sensors. Sitting close to the heart and brain, it captures health signals impossible to measure at the wrist or finger.

In addition, Lumia offers performance-optimized Lumia Earrings that are low-profile, sleep-friendly, and made with truly non-allergenic materials like platinum and titanium. The earrings feature a new earring back locking system to prevent accidental loss, and a novel swappable battery pack system so Lumia doesn't have to be taken off to charge. The result: earrings that can stay on 24/7, designed for sleeping in any position, showering, dressing up, or exercising.

Each battery pack supports 5 to 8 days of battery life. The Core is worn only on the left ear, while Lumia Earrings are sold in pairs.



The Power of Blood Flow Tracking

Everyone feels lightheaded, brain fog, or drained at times, but most have no idea why. Heart rate is normal. Blood pressure is normal. Everything looks objectively "normal" even if you feel awful. Lumia changes that.

Clinically demonstrated at Johns Hopkins, Duke, and Harvard (e.g. Pearson r=0.91 with ultrasound), Lumia's continuous blood flow tracking shows you what's really going on in your body throughout the day.

Blood flow changes with almost every lifestyle factor - from hydration and diet to posture, movement, and sleep. Lumia illuminates those changes, connecting the dots between what's happening to your body and how you feel, so you can optimize more days to feel your best.

"While we've been building for people with chronic blood flow disorders, our team members without blood flow disorders have discovered fascinating blood flow patterns that have changed how we live for the better," Lee added. "From seeing how the way you sit affects your blood flow and cognitive performance, to visualizing the consequences of your carb-heavy lunch choice in your post-lunch dip, to seeing how morning exercise can boost your circulation for the rest of the day - the transformative personal revelations have been endless."

Lumia's continuous blood flow tracking science has been published in leading peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of the American Heart Association and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Availability

Lumia 2 will be supported on both iOS and Android, and will be available in the United States and Canada to start, with more countries to follow. Visit lumia2.lumiahealth.com to reserve your spot in line for early access and early bird pricing. Lumia 1 is now also open to orders to the general public, however certain features like sleep tracking will only be available starting in Lumia 2. All Lumia 1 members are eligible for free upgrades to Lumia 2 as part of the Edge Access Membership.

Images available here: LINK

About Lumia

Founded in early 2020 by ex-Bose engineers and serial entrepreneurs, Lumia has grown into a diverse 35-person team based in Boston, Mass. Advised by a Scientific Advisory Board, a Patient Advisory Council, and more than 10 research collaborations, Lumia is dedicated to transforming care for underserved patient populations, selling earrings along the way to fund this vital research.

Lumia® is a registered trademark in the US, EU, UK, Canada, and other international markets. Lumia has invested heavily in protecting its proprietary inventions developed over the past six years, with 11 granted or pending patents covering its blood flow sensing technologies, novel miniaturization techniques, SwitchBack modular earring back design, smart earcuff design, PreciseLight, earring back locking system, battery pack design, and other to-be-disclosed inventions.

Lumia 2 is not an FDA-cleared medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent disease. It is designed to help users understand their bodies and make informed lifestyle choices. Diagnostic features are under investigation for a future FDA filing.

For more information, visit lumia2.lumiahealth.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

PR for Lumia

erica@hottomato.net

925.518.8159

SOURCE: Lumia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/introducing-lumia-2-smart-earrings-that-track-blood-flow-to-your-head-n-1103510