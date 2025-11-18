Sourceful Ltd: eComplete Partners with Sourceful to build AI-Native Creative Operations Across Portfolio

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / eComplete, the private equity firm behind Current Body's £300 million London Stock Exchange listing, has announced a strategic partnership with Sourceful, the Manchester-based technology company whose Riverflow 1 model ranks as the world's leading AI image editing model.

The partnership brings Sourceful's AI-native creative platform to eComplete's portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands, enabling them to generate brand-accurate, production-ready creative assets at scale across e-commerce, social, marketplace and retail. This makes eComplete the first major private equity investor to adopt AI-native creative infrastructure as a core operational advantage.

Why this matters

Every consumer brand today faces the same constraint: producing thousands of creative assets, product images, ads, videos, packaging, that feel authentically on-brand across every channel and market.

This challenge has intensified dramatically over the past three years. Social commerce platforms like TikTok Shop, Instagram Shopping and livestream selling have moved from experimental to essential, increasing creative requirements tenfold practically overnight.

Traditional approaches cannot keep pace. Agencies scale linearly with cost and headcount. In-house teams reach capacity constraints. Generic AI tools generate content quickly, but lack the nuance to maintain brand consistency. The result is work that feels off brand, more like stock imagery than a true expression of the brand.

As a result, many brands operate below their optimal creative velocity. Products take longer to launch, market opportunities go unmet, and promotional cycles require weeks when the business needs them delivered in days.

Sourceful removes this constraint by building custom brand models, AI systems trained specifically on each brand's unique visual identity, that generate unlimited on-brand creative assets at production quality.

Deploying brand-safe AI creative at production scale

Sourceful's Riverflow 1 model ranked #1 globally for image editing in October 2025, ahead of Google, OpenAI, Alibaba and ByteDance. The partnership will deploy custom brand models across eComplete's portfolio.

Sourceful's Brand Engineers will work closely with eComplete's creative teams to define each brand's "gold standard" across key formats: product photography, social creative, e-commerce imagery, and packaging. The platform then learns what distinguishes that brand and generates unlimited variations, maintaining perfect consistency.

Portfolio companies can then produce promotional creative in days rather than weeks, launch across multiple markets simultaneously, test creative at scale, and operate with smaller, more strategic teams.

Paul Gedman, founder and Co-CEO of eComplete, said,

"We're excited to partner with Wing and the Sourceful team to embed AI-native creative operations across our portfolio. Current Body's success taught us that operational advantages compound over time, and the brands that move early on fundamental shifts build leads competitors can't close. What we're seeing now with AI-native execution is a once-in-a-generation disruption that will decide the next decade's winners. We're moving now, while this transformation is still unfolding, to ensure every brand in our portfolio has this advantage built in from day one."

Andy Duckworth, founder and CEO of Naturecan, commented:

"For years, talented creative teams have been stuck doing repetitive production work instead of strategic thinking. Through this partnership with Sourceful, we're freeing our best people to focus on what they do best, creative strategy, brand vision, and understanding customers, while AI handles execution at scale. Our brands will get to market faster, test more, and operate with smaller, faster teams doing work they actually love. That's the winning edge we're building"

Wing Chan, co-founder and CEO of Sourceful, said:

"We're excited to partner with Paul, Andy and the eComplete team. They understand that creative production has become a serious constraint for growing brands. Working across their portfolio gives us exactly what we need: different brands, different challenges, different markets. Promotional cycles for one brand. Marketplace creative for another. International launches for a third. That variety pushes our platform forward, and helps eComplete's brands move faster than the market."

About Sourceful

Sourceful is a Manchester-based technology company building production-grade AI for brand creative. Its Riverflow 1 model topped the global AI image editing benchmark in October 2025, ranking #1 ahead of Google, OpenAI, Alibaba, and ByteDance.

Sourceful's platform enables brands to:

Generate production-ready packaging, product photography, and marketing creative

Maintain perfect brand consistency at scale across markets and channels

Operate with custom brand models trained on each company's unique identity

Deploy Forward Deployed Brand Engineers for guaranteed success

Backed by Index Ventures, Coatue Management, and Eka Ventures.

Key technology: Riverflow 1 (image editing, live now) and Riverflow 2 (generation + editing, coming soon).

Website: sourceful.com

Contact: press@sourceful.com

About eComplete

Founded by Paul Gedman and Andy Duckworth, eComplete is a private equity firm focused exclusively on scaling direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands. The firm combines growth capital with hands-on operational expertise, partnering with founders across strategy, data infrastructure, supply chain optimisation and talent development.

eComplete's portfolio includes Current Body, which grew 6x under eComplete's ownership to a £300 million valuation and listed on the London Stock Exchange main market in October 2025, Naturecan (wellness), and Give Me Cosmetics (social beauty).

The firm is backed by £100 million in institutional investment capacity across equity and debt facilities, with Chris Hurley serving as chairman (former LDC co-chief).

