Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Announces Loree Elswick as President of the Duke Energy Foundation

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Duke Energy announced today the appointment of Loree Elswick as the new president of the Duke Energy Foundation.

"Loree's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for our communities," said Pepper Natonski, senior vice president of federal affairs, sustainability, and philanthropy at Duke Energy. "As we work to meet the growing energy needs of our customers while keeping costs as low as possible, the Foundation's role in strengthening the places we call home has never been more important. Loree's deep-rooted commitment to service and her passion for community engagement make her the ideal leader to guide this work forward."

Throughout her more than 20-year career at Duke Energy, Loree Elswick has consistently championed the wellbeing of customers and communities. Her leadership in corporate communications, customer experience, and emergency preparedness has been marked by a clear dedication to public service and a belief in the power of partnerships.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building strong, resilient communities across our service areas," said Elswick. "Philanthropy is not just a function-it's a passion. I'm excited to build on the Duke Energy Foundation's strategic work and deepen our impact in the neighborhoods we serve."

Natonski added, "Loree understands that our company's mission is powered by people. Her ability to connect with stakeholders and her unwavering belief in the power of giving back will help us continue to answer the call of engagement and service."

For more than 40 years the Duke Energy Foundation has been helping answer the call of citizenship and service in the communities where it operates. The Foundation's giving exceeds $30 million annually and over the last 10 years it has invested more than $280 million into its communities. Annually, Duke Energy volunteers donate nearly $4 million in time to nonprofits.

Elswick most recently led the company's operational, customer and emergency communications. Before joining Duke Energy, she worked in public affairs and nonprofit leadership. Elswick starts her new role on Nov. 1 and will remain in Charlotte where she is a long-term resident.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

