Dienstag, 18.11.2025
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
18.11.2025 15:02 Uhr
Web Entertainment Limited: Y8.com Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio With EU Trade Mark Registration for "Slope"

Y8.com, a global online entertainment platform, announced that it has secured the European Union Trade Mark Registration No. 019121165 for "Slope", reinforcing the company's long-term strategy for intellectual property protection and brand governance across international markets.

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Y8.com, a global online entertainment platform, announced that it has secured the European Union Trade Mark Registration No. 019121165 for "Slope", reinforcing the company's long-term strategy for intellectual property protection and brand governance across international markets.

The trademark gives Y8.com and its parent company, Web Entertainment Limited, formal protection across all EU member states, enabling clearer brand identification and greater consistency across digital platforms.

"Trademark protection helps ensure that our brands are represented accurately across the internet," said a Y8.com spokesperson. "This registration strengthens our ability to maintain authenticity and to support a clear understanding of our official properties."

Collaborating With Search Platforms to Improve Brand Accuracy

As part of its broader IP governance effort, Y8.com has begun engaging with major search platforms to support clearer identification of official brand assets.

The company noted that similar names have occasionally appeared online in non-affiliated contexts, which can create ambiguity for users. Y8.com is encouraging search engines and digital platforms to assist in improving brand clarity by distinguishing verified content from unrelated material.

"We believe that collaboration between platforms and rights holders helps maintain a transparent and trustworthy digital environment," the spokesperson added. "We appreciate the role search engines play and look forward to continued partnership in improving accuracy."

Part of Y8.com's Broader Strategy

The trademark registration is one component of Y8.com's ongoing commitment to structured IP management, regional compliance, and international product governance.

Official Details

Trade Mark: Slope
Registration Number: 019121165
Trade Mark Type: European Union Trade Mark
Owner: Web Entertainment Limited (Y8.com)
Official Slope Reference Page: https://www.y8.com/games/slope
Official Website: https://www.y8.com

About Y8.com

Founded in 2006, Y8.com is a global online entertainment platform accessed by millions of users each month. The company focuses on accessibility, performance, localisation, and responsible digital asset management while supporting a broad international audience.

Media Contact

Organization: Web Entertainment Limited
Contact Person Name: Ankit M
Website: https://www.y8.com/
Email: y8@webgroup-limited.com
Country: Hong Kong

SOURCE: Web Entertainment Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/y8.com-strengthens-intellectual-property-portfolio-with-eu-trade-1103609

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
