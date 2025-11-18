Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Chicken Farmers of Canada has released the results of its latest lifecycle assessment (LCA), confirming that Canadian chicken producers have made measurable improvements in reducing their environmental footprint over the past seven years.

The assessment, conducted by Groupe AGÉCO, analyzed greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and other environmental factors associated with chicken production from farm to processing. Since the last comprehensive assessment in 2016, the carbon footprint per kilogram of eviscerated chicken has declined by 6%, reflecting steady progress in efficiency and on-farm practices.

"Canadian chicken farmers are committed to continuous improvement," said Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "This assessment shows that while chicken is already one of the lowest-carbon animal proteins, our sector continues to find ways to further reduce emissions and use resources more responsibly."

Key findings include:

A 6% reduction in the carbon footprint from 2016 to 2023 (2.3 kg CO2 equivalent per kilogram of chicken in 2016 to 2.2 kg in 2023).

A 6% reduction in feed conversion ratio from 2016 to 2023.

Stable water use per kilogram of production.

Feed has a lower carbon footprint of approximately 10% from 2016 to 2023.

Plans by farmers to invest in ventilation upgrades, enhanced insulation, and smart barn technologies over the next five years.

The assessment also underscores that chicken production accounts for just 0.4% of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions-highlighting the sector's relatively small impact compared to other sources. While this footprint is comparatively small, the industry recognizes opportunities for continued progress and is working to further reduce emissions, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and long-term sustainability.

As sustainability expectations grow across the food system, the findings help CFC and its partners provide transparent, data-backed insights into the sector's progress and priorities.

"This is part of a long-term journey," added Klompmaker. "We are proud of what our farmers have achieved so far, and we remain committed to working with our partners to continue driving meaningful improvements."

