The quality assurance provider reported India-based Insolation Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Solex Energy retained the top three positions in its Altmann-Z score-based quarterly ranking. Its analysts noted the number of companies with healthier scores increased from 9 to 11.Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-headquartered technical compliance and quality assurance provider, has released its latest quarterly PV Module Manufacturer Ranking Report, tracking the Altmann-Z scores for 64 manufacturers from September 2022 to June 2025. Three Indian manufacturers are in the top three in this quarter's ...

