Pink Bows Foundation ("Foundation" or "Pink Bows"), a Texas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing safety at live events, has been announced as the official nonprofit partner of the Union Jack Classic- a landmark Big 12 college football matchup between Arizona State University and the University of Kansas, taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Through this partnership, the Union Jack Classic will become the first major American sporting event to adopt the Pink Bows Foundation's internationally accredited Showstop® Procedure, a critical emergency intervention protocol designed to mitigate crowd-related risks during undesirable occurrences.

"Union Jack Classic is honoured to welcome the Pink Bows Foundation as our official nonprofit partner," states Union Jack Classic Officials. "The Foundation is leading the way in advancing crowd safety through event safety training. By joining forces, we're committed to elevating safety standards at live events and using the power of sport to promote a culture where every fan can enjoy the game with confidence and peace of mind."

Wembley Stadium, England's national stadium and an industry leader in venue safety, will host the Showstop Procedure certification course on December 4, 2025.

"We welcome this great initiative," said Stuart Doyle, Wembley Stadium Safety Officer. "Incorporating the Showstop Procedure into Wembley's safety protocols reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest standards of crowd safety and event management. While threats to life are rare, they can occur, and this course clearly demonstrated the need for fast and effective action by competent, well-trained personnel to prevent minor incidents escalating into major emergencies."

"Safety is the foundation for every great fan experience," said Jill Hawkins Johnson, Executive Director of the Pink Bows Foundation. "Together, with Union Jack Classic and Wembley Stadium, we are aligning a global benchmark for fan protection while creating a legacy of safety in Madison's honour-one that will resonate far beyond the stadium walls."

Since its official launch in March 2025, the Showstop Procedure has trained more than 450 event professionals operating in strategic, tactical, and operational crowd safety roles in the security, music and sports industries worldwide, including personnel from F1, FIFA World Cup 2026, Roskilde and Paleo festivals, and the London Metropolitan Police.

"The Showstop Procedure is proven as an emergency protocol when trained individuals who understand and recognise risk, act quickly and decisively to reduce the risk of serious injury or fatality," said Chief Inspector Pete Dearden, MO6 Public Order Command, Metropolitan Police Service, London. "I can't underestimate the value of this training for those who work within sports, event crowd safety management."

About Pink Bows Foundation

The Pink Bows Foundation was founded by the Dubiski family in honor of Madison Alexis Dubiski, who died during the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush.

The Foundation's mission is to collaborate with the event industry, raise awareness, and provide approved crowd safety solutions for both physical safety and mental health. For more information visit: www.pinkbowsfoundation.org/

About Union Jack Classic

The Union Jack Classic is a premier collegiate football event bringing the excitement and tradition of two powerhouse college football teams from the Big 12 Conference to London's iconic Wembley Stadium. Designed to introduce international audiences to the spectacle and fierce excitement of American college football, the event blends top-tier athletic competition with iconic game-day pageantry and passion. Union Jack Classic aims to elevate the sport's global footprint while delivering a unique, high-energy experience for fans, student-athletes, and media alike.

