Smartly, the leading AI-powered advertising technology platform, today announced two new creative intelligence solutions: Creative Predictive Potential and Creative Insights. These new products advance the platform's intelligence capabilities across the campaign lifecycle. Together, they give marketers the foresight to predict creative performance before launch and the intelligence to understand what drives results after, bridging the journey from idea to ad to campaign to outcome.

Creative Predictive Potential (pre-flight) leverages AI to analyze attention, sentiment, and engagement signals before a campaign launches. Powered by computer vision and eye-tracking models, it identifies which creative content captures or loses audience attention and offers data-driven recommendations to refine messaging, visuals, and pacing, helping teams launch with confidence and reduce wasted spend.

Creative Insights (post-flight), included in Smartly's Creative Suite, transforms creative data into actionable intelligence. With AI Theme Analysis and AI Summaries, the product goes beyond reporting to uncover why specific ads perform, and identifies the visual themes and tones that are driving results across channels. The result is a clear, data-backed understanding of what works and why, empowering marketers to iterate, scale, and extract more value from every idea.

"Smartly's innovation is rooted in giving marketers confidence through clear, real-time intelligence," said Maxwell Tang, Chief Product Officer at Smartly. "We understand creative is the most powerful performance lever, and with our new capabilities, we can connect creative and performance. This combines predictive analysis with real-time insights to help brands make faster, smarter decisions that maximize return and reduce waste."

Built to help marketers predict, measure, and optimize creative performance at scale, Smartly's creative intelligence combines predictive pre-testing, comprehensive analytics, AI-driven creative performance analyses, and automated production in one seamless workflow executed entirely within the platform. The new capabilities will integrate with social, Google, and programmatic to bring the same intelligence and creative personalization Smartly pioneered in social to all channels, including Connected TV (CTV).

Smartly combines AI-powered campaign optimization, creative personalization, and creative intelligence to help marketers drive better outcomes. With this launch, Smartly strengthens its position as one of the few platforms uniting creative production, media activation, and performance optimization across every channel.

About Smartly

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative-dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 800+ brands and manage over $6 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms-including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok-we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

