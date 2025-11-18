OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, today announced the celebration of its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2005 by Andrew Nikou, OpenGate has grown into a transatlantic private equity platform with a strong track record of transforming businesses through operational excellence, innovation and growth.

Over the past two decades, the firm has completed more than 42 acquisitions, including 35 carve-outs from global corporations and 19 add ons. With offices in New York and Paris, OpenGate has built a reputation for turning overlooked businesses into thriving independent companies.

"OpenGate started with the belief that private equity should be about more than numbers. It should be about people, ideas and the grit it takes to transform a company," said Andrew Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner of OpenGate Capital. "I'm proud of what our team and partners have collectively accomplished over the last 20 years and I'm excited about the next chapter of our growth as we continue to evolve."

As OpenGate looks ahead, the firm sees today's market environment, particularly corporate portfolio reshaping in Europe, creating strong opportunities for carveouts. With a focus on the industrial sector, OpenGate is well positioned to take on complex situations and turn non-core assets into resilient, high performing businesses.

For nearly twenty years the firm has built expertise in corporate carveouts, using its transatlantic platform and operational approach to deliver growth and long-term value for a broad base of investors.

Looking forward, OpenGate plans to grow its presence in Europe, strengthen relationships with investors and pursue carveouts where its hands on style can unlock new potential, continuing its mission to turn overlooked businesses into global leaders.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

