Users can expect faster solves, new nonlinear capabilities, PDHG with GPU acceleration, and Kubernetes autoscaling.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the release of Gurobi 13.0. This latest version represents a significant advancement in Gurobi's mission to help organizations tackle increasingly complex optimization challenges with greater speed and flexibility.

Version 13.0 introduces performance improvements across core model types, new algorithm support for large-scale and nonlinear problems, GPU acceleration, and expanded cloud-native functionality.

"Today's organizations face optimization challenges that are often domain-specific and more complex than ever," said Dr. Oliver Bastert, CTO, Gurobi Optimization. "With Gurobi 13.0, we're extending our technology to handle even larger models and more nonlinear problem types-delivering measurable speed-ups and greater flexibility across a wide range of applications."

Enhancements in the Gurobi Optimizer 13.0 include:

A faster core solver, particularly for difficult mixed-integer programming (MIP) and mixed-integer nonlinear programming (MINLP) models

A new Primal-Dual Hybrid Gradient (PDHG) implementation that allows users to solve some large-scale linear programming problems faster, with CPU and GPU support available

A newly supported nonlinear barrier method, which offers fasterlocally optimal solutions for nonlinear problems

As with every new release, Gurobi 13.0 also offers key improvements to the Gurobi Cluster Manager and Compute Server, including:

Autoscaling of Compute Server clusters, which allows users to automatically scale Gurobi Compute Server deployments on Kubernetes based on job queue metrics and node utilization

A redesigned web interface aligned with WCAG 2.1 AA standards for better usability

Adoption of a TLS 1.3-only cipher policy to ensure secure communications

"Optimization plays a critical role in helping modern organizations navigate complexity," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi Optimization. "With Gurobi 13.0, we're continuing to evolve our Optimizer to meet the growing demands of our users with technology they can trust."

Compared to Gurobi 12.0, version 13.0 delivers the following speed improvements across a range of model types:

Algorithm Speed-Up: Overall (>1 sec) Speed-Up: On Hard Models (>100 sec) LP 0.6% 3.9% MIP 8.2% 15.9% MIQP 5.1% 7.3% MIQCP 13.2% 25.8% Nonconvex MIQCP 54.7% 2.68x MINLP 2.52x (6.34x)* IIS 67.8% (2.01x)* *test set is too small to provide reliable benchmark results by Gurobi standards

To learn more about Gurobi 13.0, including how to upgrade or request a free trial, visit https://www.gurobi.com/whats-new-gurobi-13-0.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713-871-9341.

