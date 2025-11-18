Aon plc: Jennifer Kupcho Clinches $1 Million Aon Risk Reward Challenge Title in Final-Event Comeback

Kupcho surges to the top of the season-long standings showcasing exceptional resilience and clutch decision-making

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced Jennifer Kupcho as the winner of the 2025 Aon Risk Reward Challenge, securing the title in dramatic fashion during the final event of the regular season. Kupcho delivered a remarkable late-season push - highlighted by a pivotal birdie and eagle on the par-5 14th at The ANNIKA - to overtake the field and claim the $1 million prize and Aon Trophy.

Kupcho's victory is a defining moment in the seven-year history of the Challenge, underscoring the resilience, grit and strategy that have characterized her season. Entering the week trailing the leaders, Kupcho showcased extraordinary composure under pressure, adjusting her approach on the season's final Challenge hole, attacking the green in two and executing with conviction. The result vaulted her to the top of the standings and cemented her position as the LPGA Tour's most strategic decision maker of 2025.

"I'm honored to win the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and to be recognized for the strategy and decision-making that goes into every round," said Kupcho. "It's an incredible feeling to join the list of past champions and to know that my performance this season reflects the values this challenge celebrates."

Known for her distance and precision, Kupcho has built a reputation as one of the Tour's fiercest competitors. Since joining the LPGA Tour in 2019, she has captured multiple titles - including her breakthrough major at the Chevron Championship - and has continued to distinguish herself throughout the 2025 season. Her ability to make confident decisions under pressure allowed her to capitalize when it mattered most, culminating in a decisive performance at The ANNIKA.

"At Aon, we help clients make better decisions by championing strategic thinking and resilience - qualities that are at the heart of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge," said Jennifer Bell, Executive Chair of North America at Aon. "Our partnership with the LPGA reflects our commitment to supporting excellence and growth, both in business and in the women's game. Congratulations to Jennifer on this outstanding achievement. We're proud to celebrate her success and to continue advancing the future of women's golf together."

Kupcho's success this season was rooted in her consistent approach to risk and reward. She went for the green on Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes 68 percent of the time - the fifth-highest rate on the LPGA Tour - and converted those opportunities with a 33 percent success rate, the second-best mark on Tour. Her strategy was particularly strong on Challenge par 4s, where she led the LPGA in both go-for-green rate (58 percent) and success rate (33 percent), demonstrating her ability to take calculated risks and execute with precision. Supported by her 271.6-yard driving average (15th) and ranking of third in strokes gained off the tee on ARRC par 4s (+0.19 per hole), Kupcho routinely positioned herself for advantage. She paired that power with finesse around the green, ranking ninth in strokes gained around the green (+0.13 per hole), a combination that ultimately set the stage for the birdie-eagle finish that clinched her Challenge title.

"Jennifer's finish at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican was everything this award is meant to celebrate. The eagle on 14 on Friday wasn't just great golf - it was bold, smart, fearless decision-making in a big moment," said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler. "Jennifer has a long history of rising to the occasion, and seeing her step up with that kind of conviction to clinch the Aon Risk Reward title was truly special. We're thrilled for her, and proud to recognize a player whose shot-making and strategy continue to elevate our game."

Kupcho adds the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title to her growing list of accomplishments, joining past champions Carlota Ciganda, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Angel Yin and Jeeno Thitikul.

For more information on Aon's golf partnerships across the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour and the Ryder Cup, see here .

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

In its sixth season, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition on the LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision makers. The Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event a player competes in. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify.

The Challenge runs across 30 regular season tournaments with the Golf Channel as its official broadcast partner. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole.

To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click here .

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram . Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here .

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course. Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play . Join the social conversation on Facebook , X (formerly known as Twitter) , Instagram and YouTube .

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world's leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 32 annual events across 12 countries for over 200 athletes, awarding total prize funds exceeding $131million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

Contacts:?

LPGA:

Luke Otto, Communications Coordinator

Luke.otto@lpga.com

Aon:

mediainquiries@aon.com

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825654/Aon_Logo_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jennifer-kupcho-clinches-1-million-aon-risk-reward-challenge-title-in-final-event-comeback-302617909.html