Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Dow Jones News
18.11.2025 15:09 Uhr
OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) 
OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Nov-2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) 
 
DEALING DATE: 17/11/2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 279.5770 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59530 
 
CODE: EUMV 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     LU0599612842 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     EUMV 
LEI Code:   549300UADKOB3TGCRG62 
Sequence No.: 408639 
EQS News ID:  2231902 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231902&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
