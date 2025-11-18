MSI Data Names Michael Gonzalez as New Chief Executive Officer

New CEO Effective Immediately

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / MSI Data, a leading provider of field service management software solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Gonzalez, previously of Salesforce, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gonzalez will assume the role effective immediately, succeeding Geoff Surkamer, who is stepping down after five years of distinguished leadership.

Michael Gonzalez

New CEO of MSI Data

During Surkamer's tenure, MSI Data experienced significant growth, product expansion, and strengthened customer partnerships across its core industries. The entire executive team at MSI Data will assist in the leadership transition to ensure continuity and continued momentum.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Gonzalez as MSI Data's next CEO," said Andrew Knox, VP of Sales and Marketing MSI Data. "Michael brings deep industry experience and has an AI-focused approach for field service innovation. His vision aligns perfectly with the company's next phase of growth."

Gonzalez joins MSI Data with extensive leadership experience in the software and technology sector, most recently serving as VP, Product Management - Field Service AI at Salesforce. In his new role, he will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding market reach, and enhancing value for the company's global customer base.

"I'm honored to join MSI Data at such a pivotal time," said Gonzalez. "AI is reshaping Field Service in real time, and we have a rare opportunity to redesign how work happens on the frontlines. When technicians have tools that guide and support them - not slow them down - asset uptime increases, schedules stay on track, and customer satisfaction rises."

About MSI Data

Service Pro by MSI Data is a premier field service management platform purpose-built for equipment-centric service providers in commercial and industrial markets. Trusted by organizations across the world, Service Pro helps service leaders streamline dispatch, improve technician productivity, and maximize field service profitability.

