Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare services provider in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, announced today that EsSalud, Peru's Social Security System, has formally received the construction license for Torre Trecca, a high-rise outpatient treatment center that Auna will rebuild and, upon completion, operate on behalf of EsSalud as part of an existing public-private partnership ("PPP").

When completed, Torre Trecca is expected to serve more than six million Peruvians living in the city of Lima who are insured by EsSalud and to accommodate more than three million visits annually. The license milestone was commemorated during a ceremony attended by the Executive Director of ProInversión (the Peruvian government agency that promotes private investment), Luis Del Carpio; the Executive President of EsSalud, Segundo Acho Mego; the Mayor of the Jesús María District, Jesús Gálvez, and the Vice Chairman of Auna, Luis Felipe Pinillos.

Auna first entered into the PPP with EsSalud in 2010 to rebuild Torre Trecca and operate the facility on behalf of the institution. The approval and formal delivery of the construction license to EsSalud represents an important step toward upgrading and modernizing this high-impact healthcare project. The amendment to the Torre Trecca PPP contract awarded to Auna is expected to receive final approval by the end of this year, enabling construction to begin in 2026.

Auna reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare services for the people of Lima. This significant milestone in the advancement of the PPP underscores the substantial progress achieved through the close collaboration of EsSalud and ProInversión.

About Auna

Auna is one of Latin America's leading healthcare platforms, with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. It prioritizes prevention and focuses on complex diseases that represent the highest healthcare spending. Its mission is to transform healthcare by delivering access to a highly integrated offering of services in low-penetration markets across Spanish-speaking Latin America. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of the region's largest modern healthcare platforms, consisting of a horizontally integrated network of medical care centers and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncology and general health plans. As of June 30, 2025, Auna's network included 31 healthcare facilities-hospitals, ambulatory centers, and prevention and wellness centers-with a total of 2,333 beds and 1.4 million health plan members.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are proceeded by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "assumes," "will" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the expected final approval and beginning of construction of Torre Trecca in 2026 and the expected capacity and market of Torre Trecca once built. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Auna's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Auna, which could result in Auna's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Auna. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Auna's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report filed on Form 20-F on April 10, 2025.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Auna does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118001342/en/

Contacts:

contact@aunainvestors.com