NamPower is running a tender for the procurement of six 20 MW solar projects on an independent power purchaser basis. The bid closing date is Jan. 30, 2026.Namibia's national electric power utility company, NamPower, has launched a tender covering six 20 MW solar projects. According to the available tender document, the six projects will be procured on an independent power producer (IPP) basis. The opportunity is open to qualified international bidders, with interested applicants invited to pay a registration fee of NAD 6,000 ($348.98) to access the full bidding documents. NamPower has set a ...

