ONAR Holding Corporation: ONAR Reports Q3 2025 Results

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a technology-enabled marketing holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Q3 2025 GAAP Results (Three Months Ended September 30, 2025)

Revenue of $1.08 million, up 20% year over year





Gross profit of $0.24 million (23% margin)





Continued positive trends across ONAR's marketing segment





First contributions from JUICE following its September acquisition





Strong integration progress across JUICE, Storia, and Retina AI





Significant enhancements to internal controls and financial oversight





Ongoing discussions with institutional lenders on refinancing initiatives

All GAAP financial information referenced herein is derived from the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Completed the acquisition of JUICE, a high-performance digital marketing agency





Acquired the software platform of Retina AI, strengthening ONAR Labs' data and AI capabilities





Merged Storia and JUICE under the JUICE brand to streamline operations and improve margin potential





Initiated real-time testing of Retina AI with key clients, with broader rollout planned





Implemented major internal-control upgrades, including a two-person disbursement approval process and expanded financial oversight





Strengthened the Board with additional independent directors





Reaffirmed strategic focus on high-margin marketing and technology, with Reliant Pools under evaluation for divestiture or wind-down





Expanded pipeline of potential agency and technology acquisitions aligned with the ONAR playbook

Q4 2025 Outlook

With JUICE contributing for the full quarter for the first time and integration synergies accelerating, ONAR expects Q4 2025 to be its strongest quarter of the year.

The Company is initiating revenue guidance of $2.0 million to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting:

Full-quarter revenue from JUICE





Increasing client activity across the agency network





Early contributions from ONAR Labs initiatives





Continued stabilization following acquisition integration

The Company will continue to prioritize disciplined expense management, improving operating leverage, and advancing refinancing discussions to strengthen the balance sheet.

Management Commentary

Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR, stated:

"Q3 marked a major turning point for ONAR. We closed the JUICE acquisition, expanded our technology capabilities with Retina AI, strengthened our financial controls, and made significant progress integrating our agencies under one unified platform."

"While JUICE contributed only two weeks of revenue in Q3, its early performance has been strong, and we expect Q4 to be our strongest quarter of the year with projected revenue between $2.0 million and $2.3 million. We believe we are entering 2026 with meaningful momentum, a more scalable operating structure, and a growing pipeline of opportunities."

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a technology-enabled marketing holding company. The company buys and builds specialist marketing agencies at fair, private-market prices and integrates them into a single AI-enabled operating system so they run better together. The goal is simple: stronger margins and more dependable earnings. ONAR is currently focused on two areas: performance marketing with its agency JUICE, and healthcare marketing with its agency Of Kos. The company earns revenue from subscription fees and pay-as-you-go technology fees. A veteran, independent board oversees the company. ONAR is pursuing additional agency and marketing-technology acquisitions that fit its playbook. Additionally, the company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding integration progress, expected benefits of acquisitions, strategy, and future financial or operating results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, integration risks, client retention, market conditions, access to capital, and other risks described in ONAR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. ONAR undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com