N2OFF Inc.: MitoCareX Identifies Hit Compounds and Targets Preclinical Candidate Nomination

Neve Yarak, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) ("N2OFF"), a cleantech company investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, following the completion of its acquisition of MitoCareX Bio Ltd., today shared an update from the Chief Executive Officer of MitoCareX, Dr. Alon Silberman, including a shareholder letter that outlines the company's strategic direction, near-term milestones, and development plans within the rapidly expanding precision oncology market.

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great enthusiasm that we share with you the progress and vision of MitoCareX Bio Ltd., a pioneering biotechnology company powered by MITOLINE- MitoCareX's proprietary algorithm designed to enable reliable 3D modeling of mitochondrial transport proteins. MITOLINE drives the company's drug discovery process from concept to validation, supporting the development of novel therapies for hard-to-treat cancers through a uniquely mitochondrial approach. Beyond powering MitoCareX's internal oncology programs, MITOLINE is designed for broader application and future licensing, creating opportunities for collaboration and value generation across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

MitoCareX is advancing a precision oncology pipeline targeting a mitochondrial SLC25 transport protein that plays a central role in the metabolic reprogramming of aggressive cancers such as lung and pancreatic cancer - two of the world's most lethal malignancies, together projected to represent a global therapeutic market exceeding $50 billion by 2026. By integrating molecular insight with advanced computational modeling, MitoCareX aims to design first-in-class therapeutics that disrupt cancer metabolism at its core, positioning the company within one of the fastest-growing fields in precision oncology.

At the heart of this innovation is MITOLINE, a proprietary algorithm that translates our deep biological insight into a compounding data asset, one that not only accelerates our internal programs but can also enable recurring, non-dilutive revenue opportunities through possible external collaborations. Enabled by MITOLINE's outputs - proper sequence alignments, the generation of reliable 3D comparative models of mitochondrial SLC25 transport proteins forms the foundation for high throughput in silico screening of millions of small molecules to identify and prioritize potential drug candidates. By integrating computational 3D modeling and candidate prediction, structure-based drug design, and experimental validation, MitoCareX has created a unified discovery platform that accelerates the path from biological insight to validated drug candidate.

Short-Term Value Creation-

Over the past year, MitoCareX has achieved meaningful scientific and operational milestones. We have continuously identified promising hit compounds with measurable biological activity, validating the predictive ability of our MITOLINE-based modeling approach. In 2026, our focus will be on hit-to-lead medicinal chemistry optimization, pharmacokinetic profiling, and further biological validation, with the goal of nominating a preclinical development candidate - a key milestone that we expect will de-risk our platform and position the company for its next stage of growth.

In parallel, we are exploring strategic collaborations and potential licensing agreements to expand MITOLINE's applications beyond our core programs. Such partnerships would allow external organizations - pharmaceutical companies, AI-driven drug discovery groups, and academic institutions - to leverage our platform while creating non-dilutive revenue opportunities for MitoCareX through licensing or co-development models.

Long-Term Value & Commercial Potential-

Looking beyond 2026, our long-term strategy aims to focus on preparing for IND-enabling studies, a key inflection point that will transition MitoCareX toward clinical readiness, while in parallel we aim to establish MITOLINE as a scalable discovery engine. Through licensing, data partnerships, and co-development programs, MITOLINE has the potential to generate recurring revenue streams while extending MitoCareX's scientific reach into adjacent areas such as metabolic disorders and inflammatory diseases. This platform-based approach should enable a repeatable, asset-light model that supports sustained value creation for shareholders as our portfolio and collaborations grow.

Strategic Position & Outlook-

MitoCareX's approach sits at the convergence of mitochondrial biology, computational modeling, and precision oncology, three areas now driving significant investor and industry interest in biotech. Our differentiated focus on the mitochondrial SLC25 family - combined with the potential scalability of MITOLINE - positions us uniquely within the next generation of drug discovery companies.

We believe that the future of targeted therapeutics lies in the precise understanding and manipulation of cellular metabolism. By focusing on mitochondrial transporters, MitoCareX is pioneering a new therapeutic frontier aimed at transforming outcomes for patients with cancers and possibly other metabolic disorders that currently lack effective treatments.

Our mission extends beyond a single asset, it's to build a repeatable, data-driven discovery platform that transforms mitochondrial biology into a sustained engine of innovation and value creation.

We are proud of what the MitoCareX team has achieved and deeply grateful for the continued support of our investors, partners, and advisors. As we continue to execute our scientific and strategic milestones, our goal remains clear: to translate breakthrough mitochondrial insights into tangible value for patients and shareholders alike.

About N2OFF- Inc:

N2OFF is a cleantech company mainly engaged in EU based solar assets using the RTB (Ready to Build) business model. N2OFF is currently the lead investor in four solar projects in three different EU countries, all of which were introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables, aiming to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including operational and business opportunities available to N2OFF following the acquisition of MitoCareX and the potential benefits MitoCareX can present to N2OFF, and risks and uncertainties relating to MitoCareX's ability to advance its product candidates through hit-to-lead medicinal chemistry optimization- pharmacokinetic profiling, preclinical and clinical development, to achieve planned preclinical and clinical milestones, and to enter into and maintain strategic collaborations or potential licensing arrangements to expand applications of its technologies beyond its core programs. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in N2OFF's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com