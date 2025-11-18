NioBay Metals Inc.: NioBay Metals Announces Additional Mineralized Intersections

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-VNBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.
A Word from the President and CEO of NioBay Metals
"We are pleased to announce additional mineralized intercepts and the completion of the bulk sampling," said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay. "This marks the end of a very successful field season on the Crevier Project. We look forward to continuing to advance this project, which will include carrying out a significantly larger pilot test (140 tonnes) compared to the previous 10-tonne test, and to furthering our discussions with potential customers regarding the production of materials that meet their needs. We will now take advantage of the winter season to carry out work on our James Bay Niobium property in Ontario."
Following the completion of studies indicating positive parameters for this project, Crevier will be exclusively dedicated to the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers.
Comprehensive and Final Results from the 2025 Campaign
The Company completed the 2025 Campaign in August 2025. This 15-hole campaign covered 3,324 m and was designed to verify the continuity of mineralization in the northwest and southeast sectors, among other things. This Campaign was made possible thanks to the participation of the Government of Québec through the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). The Company can confirm that mineralized zones have been intersected in these latest results from this campaign. The complete results from 15 holes in these zones are presented below. This information will be added to the historical information and will be used to update a resource estimate. Mineralization is now confirmed over a strike length exceeding 6 km.
The Company also confirms that it has completed the bulk sampling as planned. More than 140 tonnes of rock from the mineralized zone were crushed and bagged for delivery to undergo additional mineralogical testing.
Table 1: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Nb2O5
|Drill Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Nb2O5(%)
|1532-25-01
|116.10
|126.00
|9.90
|0.2273
|1532-25-01
|128.50
|132.50
|4.00
|0.2991
|1532-25-02
|214.00
|218.05
|4.05
|0.3281
|1532-25-02
|221.90
|226.10
|4.20
|0.1920
|1532-25-02
|227.00
|233.15
|6.15
|0.2014
|1532-25-02
|247.90
|251.15
|3.25
|0.1804
|1532-25-03
|107.45
|115.00
|7.55
|0.2307
|1532-25-03
|117.25
|118.25
|1.00
|0.2546
|1532-25-04
|99.10
|100.15
|1.05
|0.2003
|1532-25-04
|166.85
|169.95
|3.10
|0.2633
|1532-25-04
|176.20
|177.20
|1.00
|0.3541
|1532-25-04
|189.50
|200.80
|11.30
|0.2473
|1532-25-04
|221.60
|225.65
|4.05
|0.1838
|1532-25-04
|230.00
|231.00
|1.00
|0.1774
|1532-25-05
|115.30
|124.00
|8.70
|0.2558
|1532-25-05
|129.70
|132.50
|2.80
|0.1790
|1532-25-06
|88.65
|89.70
|1.05
|0.2160
|1532-25-06
|197.85
|201.65
|3.80
|0.2173
|1532-25-06
|203.60
|208.05
|4.45
|0.1951
|1532-25-06
|237.40
|239.40
|2.00
|0.2461
|1532-25-06
|252.80
|254.00
|1.20
|0.1874
|1532-25-07
|63.45
|64.50
|1.05
|0.1717
|1532-25-07
|71.50
|72.50
|1.00
|0.3276
|1532-25-07
|108.00
|113.00
|5.00
|0.1940
|1532-25-09
|297.00
|298.00
|1.00
|0.1931
|1532-25-11
|53.60
|56.05
|2.45
|0.1987
|1532-25-11
|66.20
|67.25
|1.05
|0.2975
|1532-25-11
|69.10
|76.00
|6.90
|0.2249
|1532-25-11
|96.35
|98.00
|1.65
|0.2228
|1532-25-11
|105.05
|106.10
|1.05
|0.1731
- Nb2O5 et Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on Nb and Ta element lab results.
Table 2: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Ta2O5
|Drill Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Ta2O5(ppm)
|1532-25-01
|112.00
|113.50
|1.50
|159
|1532-25-01
|116.10
|127.00
|10.90
|223
|1532-25-01
|128.50
|132.50
|4.00
|314
|1532-25-02
|198.70
|200.00
|1.30
|330
|1532-25-02
|213.00
|220.00
|7.00
|247
|1532-25-02
|221.90
|226.10
|4.20
|192
|1532-25-02
|227.00
|233.15
|6.15
|226
|1532-25-02
|247.90
|251.15
|3.25
|144
|1532-25-03
|107.45
|115.00
|7.55
|231
|1532-25-03
|117.25
|119.00
|1.75
|206
|1532-25-04
|99.10
|100.15
|1.05
|225
|1532-25-04
|166.85
|169.95
|3.10
|223
|1532-25-04
|176.20
|177.20
|1.00
|426
|1532-25-04
|186.30
|202.00
|15.70
|250
|1532-25-04
|221.60
|225.65
|4.05
|170
|1532-25-04
|229.00
|231.00
|2.00
|175
|1532-25-04
|271.45
|273.00
|1.55
|102
|1532-25-05
|115.30
|124.00
|8.70
|272
|1532-25-05
|129.70
|132.50
|2.80
|150
|1532-25-05
|135.10
|136.20
|1.10
|218
|1532-25-06
|88.65
|89.70
|1.05
|222
|1532-25-06
|104.90
|107.00
|2.10
|131
|1532-25-06
|189.30
|191.50
|2.20
|151
|1532-25-06
|197.85
|208.05
|10.20
|213
|1532-25-06
|237.40
|239.40
|2.00
|128
|1532-25-06
|252.80
|255.20
|2.40
|164
|1532-25-07
|8.45
|10.35
|1.90
|229
|1532-25-07
|63.45
|64.50
|1.05
|119
|1532-25-07
|71.50
|75.00
|3.50
|159
|1532-25-07
|88.85
|91.15
|2.30
|113
|1532-25-07
|95.20
|98.15
|2.95
|118
|1532-25-07
|107.15
|115.15
|8.00
|185
|1532-25-08
|317.50
|318.50
|1.00
|106
|1532-25-08
|322.40
|324.00
|1.60
|124
|1532-25-08
|333.50
|344.00
|10.50
|185
|1532-25-08
|346.00
|350.05
|4.05
|123
|1532-25-08
|352.00
|357.80
|5.80
|143
|1532-25-08
|362.00
|364.95
|2.95
|190
|1532-25-09
|183.40
|184.45
|1.05
|123
|1532-25-09
|222.55
|223.75
|1.20
|112
|1532-25-09
|278.00
|279.00
|1.00
|145
|1532-25-09
|282.00
|298.00
|16.00
|198
|1532-25-09
|301.00
|305.80
|4.80
|148
|1532-25-10
|231.15
|251.00
|19.85
|189
|1532-25-10
|256.50
|258.50
|2.00
|189
|1532-25-12
|7.15
|9.30
|2.15
|101
|1532-25-11
|8.80
|13.30
|4.50
|134
|1532-25-11
|53.60
|54.80
|1.20
|107
|1532-25-11
|66.20
|76.00
|9.80
|230
|1532-25-11
|95.70
|101.80
|6.10
|178
|1532-25-11
|105.05
|106.10
|1.05
|303
|1532-25-15
|26.65
|27.95
|1.30
|104
|1532-25-15
|100.65
|101.65
|1.00
|209
- Nb2O5 are Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.
Table 3: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for total rare earth elements (TREE)
|Drill Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|REE Total
(ppm)
|1532-25-08
|105.70
|110.35
|4.65
|1618
|1532-25-08
|368.50
|369.65
|1.15
|1353
|1532-25-09
|76.30
|77.66
|1.36
|1676
|1532-25-09
|93.65
|95.65
|2.00
|1868
|1532-25-09
|112.60
|113.80
|1.20
|1091
|1532-25-09
|174.20
|177.45
|3.25
|1096
|1532-25-09
|179.70
|185.80
|6.10
|1486
|1532-25-09
|188.10
|197.45
|9.35
|1467
|1532-25-09
|212.55
|216.60
|4.05
|1078
|1532-25-09
|219.25
|220.90
|1.65
|1184
|1532-25-09
|342.30
|343.40
|1.10
|1453
|1532-25-10
|11.70
|24.25
|12.55
|1430
|1532-25-10
|25.80
|28.00
|2.20
|1351
|1532-25-10
|31.65
|32.65
|1.00
|1111
|1532-25-10
|69.20
|70.30
|1.10
|1181
|1532-25-10
|71.80
|73.95
|2.15
|1539
|1532-25-10
|77.45
|78.45
|1.00
|1529
|1532-25-10
|83.65
|84.80
|1.15
|1491
|1532-25-10
|87.45
|89.00
|1.55
|1696
|1532-25-10
|103.25
|104.25
|1.00
|1644
|1532-25-10
|130.40
|131.75
|1.35
|1428
|1532-25-10
|161.25
|162.30
|1.05
|1380
|1532-25-10
|167.65
|171.20
|3.55
|1075
|1532-25-10
|172.40
|175.70
|3.30
|1212
|1532-25-10
|180.90
|182.90
|2.00
|1082
|1532-25-10
|260.55
|263.15
|2.60
|1082
|1532-25-10
|339.10
|340.80
|1.70
|1317
|1532-25-14
|8.50
|11.50
|3.00
|1053
Table 4: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Sr (strontium)
|Drill Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Sr
(ppm)
|1532-25-01
|9.40
|10.50
|1.10
|1200
|1532-25-01
|28.10
|29.40
|1.30
|1202
|1532-25-01
|39.15
|40.15
|1.00
|1440
|1532-25-01
|44.60
|47.50
|2.90
|1221
|1532-25-01
|50.00
|52.50
|2.50
|1352
|1532-25-01
|55.20
|57.20
|2.00
|1475
|1532-25-01
|61.00
|62.00
|1.00
|1030
|1532-25-01
|68.50
|71.80
|3.30
|1228
|1532-25-01
|74.00
|75.00
|1.00
|1540
|1532-25-01
|93.40
|94.65
|1.25
|1460
|1532-25-01
|104.20
|107.65
|3.45
|1107
|1532-25-01
|115.00
|118.75
|3.75
|1156
|1532-25-01
|126.00
|128.50
|2.50
|1137
|1532-25-01
|133.60
|135.00
|1.40
|1170
|1532-25-02
|13.55
|15.05
|1.50
|1410
|1532-25-02
|35.80
|39.00
|3.20
|1369
|1532-25-02
|66.70
|70.45
|3.75
|1221
|1532-25-02
|109.95
|112.00
|2.05
|1101
|1532-25-02
|131.30
|132.40
|1.10
|1118
|1532-25-02
|153.05
|154.55
|1.50
|1620
|1532-25-02
|170.10
|172.50
|2.40
|1223
|1532-25-02
|185.90
|189.00
|3.10
|1444
|1532-25-02
|190.75
|195.35
|4.60
|1858
|1532-25-02
|197.80
|200.00
|2.20
|1177
|1532-25-02
|205.20
|213.00
|7.80
|1421
|1532-25-02
|216.40
|224.10
|7.70
|1563
|1532-25-02
|229.10
|234.10
|5.00
|1317
|1532-25-02
|237.20
|238.20
|1.00
|2320
|1532-25-02
|245.65
|246.65
|1.00
|1090
|1532-25-03
|11.65
|12.90
|1.25
|2500
|1532-25-03
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|1300
|1532-25-03
|100.40
|104.85
|4.45
|1046
|1532-25-03
|145.35
|146.60
|1.25
|1546
|1532-25-04
|19.60
|21.60
|2.00
|1141
|1532-25-04
|70.30
|71.60
|1.30
|1450
|1532-25-04
|99.10
|100.15
|1.05
|1540
|1532-25-04
|165.85
|166.85
|1.00
|1010
|1532-25-04
|168.85
|169.95
|1.10
|1100
|1532-25-04
|200.80
|203.00
|2.20
|1476
|1532-25-04
|229.00
|231.00
|2.00
|1210
|1532-25-04
|265.65
|271.45
|5.80
|1359
|1532-25-04
|275.50
|276.55
|1.05
|2750
|1532-25-04
|280.75
|286.70
|5.95
|1113
|1532-25-05
|100.45
|101.95
|1.50
|1140
|1532-25-05
|111.55
|114.50
|2.95
|1275
|1532-25-05
|116.60
|117.80
|1.20
|1434
|1532-25-05
|121.00
|125.05
|4.05
|1304
|1532-25-06
|88.65
|89.70
|1.05
|1660
|1532-25-06
|185.35
|189.30
|3.95
|1004
|1532-25-06
|194.65
|195.70
|1.05
|1330
|1532-25-06
|217.55
|218.60
|1.05
|1240
|1532-25-06
|221.60
|226.00
|4.40
|1390
|1532-25-06
|242.30
|244.30
|2.00
|1073
|1532-25-06
|248.00
|249.00
|1.00
|1020
|1532-25-06
|250.00
|252.80
|2.80
|1001
|1532-25-07
|30.50
|31.65
|1.15
|1100
|1532-25-07
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|1190
|1532-25-07
|97.50
|100.90
|3.40
|1046
|1532-25-07
|115.15
|116.65
|1.50
|1302
|1532-25-08
|14.50
|17.00
|2.50
|3676
|1532-25-08
|36.70
|37.70
|1.00
|1485
|1532-25-08
|46.30
|47.70
|1.40
|4761
|1532-25-08
|68.85
|72.50
|3.65
|1982
|1532-25-08
|104.00
|113.25
|9.25
|4583
|1532-25-08
|138.10
|140.80
|2.70
|3837
|1532-25-08
|143.25
|146.35
|3.10
|3211
|1532-25-08
|177.60
|179.35
|1.75
|2443
|1532-25-08
|266.70
|269.50
|2.80
|1778
|1532-25-08
|303.35
|305.15
|1.80
|3868
|1532-25-08
|312.10
|315.50
|3.40
|2393
|1532-25-08
|316.50
|318.50
|2.00
|1170
|1532-25-08
|322.40
|326.80
|4.40
|1884
|1532-25-08
|332.50
|333.50
|1.00
|1670
|1532-25-08
|335.00
|336.00
|1.00
|1100
|1532-25-08
|345.05
|357.80
|12.75
|1678
|1532-25-08
|362.70
|366.20
|3.50
|1972
|1532-25-08
|368.50
|369.65
|1.15
|5750
|1532-25-08
|372.10
|379.70
|7.60
|3142
|1532-25-09
|41.40
|44.40
|3.00
|2794
|1532-25-09
|57.1
|59.75
|2.65
|2136
|1532-25-09
|76.3
|77.66
|1.36
|8500
|1532-25-09
|82.55
|85.9
|3.35
|3811
|1532-25-09
|93.65
|95.65
|2
|7940
|1532-25-09
|108
|109.5
|1.5
|3663
|1532-25-09
|112.6
|118.3
|5.7
|3616
|1532-25-09
|174.2
|185.8
|11.6
|4775
|1532-25-09
|187
|198.45
|11.45
|5273
|1532-25-09
|210
|213.1
|3.1
|2245
|1532-25-09
|213.5
|224.65
|11.15
|4198
|1532-25-09
|276
|277
|1
|1040
|1532-25-09
|280
|283
|3
|1008
|1532-25-09
|342.3
|343.4
|1.1
|8830
|1532-25-09
|367.45
|371.6
|4.15
|2556
|1532-25-10
|11.7
|28
|16.3
|6895
|1532-25-10
|31.65
|32.65
|1
|5410
|1532-25-10
|69.2
|73.95
|4.75
|4617
|1532-25-10
|77.45
|78.45
|1
|7080
|1532-25-10
|83.65
|84.8
|1.15
|7850
|1532-25-10
|87.45
|89
|1.55
|8322
|1532-25-10
|103.25
|106.95
|3.7
|3565
|1532-25-10
|108.6
|110.4
|1.8
|4291
|1532-25-10
|112.45
|114.7
|2.25
|3285
|1532-25-10
|130.4
|132.65
|2.25
|5662
|1532-25-10
|161.25
|162.3
|1.05
|7629
|1532-25-10
|167.65
|171.2
|3.55
|4979
|1532-25-10
|172.4
|175.7
|3.3
|6130
|1532-25-10
|180.9
|184.35
|3.45
|3579
|1532-25-10
|213.85
|216.25
|2.4
|1170
|1532-25-10
|226
|229.2
|3.2
|2074
|1532-25-10
|231.15
|235
|3.85
|1564
|1532-25-10
|242
|243
|1
|1350
|1532-25-10
|246
|247
|1
|1060
|1532-25-10
|251
|252.65
|1.65
|4107
|1532-25-10
|259.5
|266
|6.5
|2528
|1532-25-10
|339.1
|340.8
|1.7
|7541
|1532-25-12
|19.5
|20.5
|1
|1020
|1532-25-12
|124.15
|126.5
|2.35
|1345
|1532-25-12
|147.5
|150
|2.5
|1234
|1532-25-13
|15.6
|17
|1.4
|1010
|1532-25-13
|24.5
|25.8
|1.3
|1135
|1532-25-13
|64.55
|69
|4.45
|1161
|1532-25-13
|77.2
|82.5
|5.3
|1064
|1532-25-13
|84
|87
|3
|1160
|1532-25-13
|97.7
|100.2
|2.5
|1904
|1532-25-14
|10
|11.5
|1.5
|1360
|1532-25-14
|16.1
|17.25
|1.15
|1050
|1532-25-14
|22.7
|25.7
|3
|1811
|1532-25-14
|28.65
|33
|4.35
|1101
|1532-25-14
|41
|42
|1
|1230
|1532-25-14
|102.75
|106.8
|4.05
|1082
|1532-25-14
|108
|111.15
|3.15
|1490
|1532-25-14
|114.8
|115.95
|1.15
|1020
|1532-25-11
|6.05
|8.8
|2.75
|1038
|1532-25-11
|26.5
|29.25
|2.75
|1117
|1532-25-11
|47.95
|50.4
|2.45
|1060
|1532-25-11
|59
|60.5
|1.5
|1160
|1532-25-11
|69.1
|78.9
|9.8
|1710
|1532-25-11
|97
|98
|1
|1180
|1532-25-11
|110.75
|113.35
|2.6
|1129
|1532-25-11
|119.5
|121
|1.5
|1030
|1532-25-11
|128.1
|130.2
|2.1
|1550
|1532-25-11
|144.95
|147.75
|2.8
|1596
Drill Hole locations
|Drill Hole Number
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|NAD83_z18 - E
|NAD83_z18 - N
|NAD83_z18 - Z
|1532-25-01
|230
|-45
|150
|663171.63
|5479817.67
|347.40
|1532-25-02
|230
|-70
|264
|663171.51
|5479817.80
|338.71
|1532-25-03
|230
|-45
|159
|663220.32
|5479755.95
|336.90
|1532-25-04
|230
|-70
|300
|663221.10
|5479756.16
|329.75
|1532-25-05
|230
|-45
|174
|663281.86
|5479706.21
|336.96
|1532-25-06
|230
|-70
|261
|663282.23
|5479706.43
|336.96
|1532-25-07
|230
|-45
|156
|663353.70
|5479611.03
|329.39
|1532-25-08
|230
|-45
|381
|660550.21
|5482902.26
|335.32
|1532-25-09
|230
|-45
|372
|660146.33
|5483445.79
|317.49
|1532-25-10
|230
|-45
|354
|660040.42
|5483531.43
|308.73
|1532-25-11
|230
|-45
|153
|663424.41
|5479547.45
|324.97
|1532-25-12
|230
|-45
|150
|663499.51
|5479459.54
|322.42
|1532-25-13
|230
|-45
|150
|663602.38
|5479378.58
|328.56
|1532-25-14
|230
|-45
|150
|663664.82
|5479316.19
|331.36
|1532-25-15
|50
|-45
|150
|663423.39
|5479547.18
|323.82
Figure 1: Map of the 2025 Campaign
Qualified person
This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.
About NioBay Metals Inc.
NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.
About Niobium
Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.
