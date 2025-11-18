NioBay Metals Inc.: NioBay Metals Announces Additional Mineralized Intersections

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-VNBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

A Word from the President and CEO of NioBay Metals

"We are pleased to announce additional mineralized intercepts and the completion of the bulk sampling," said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay. "This marks the end of a very successful field season on the Crevier Project. We look forward to continuing to advance this project, which will include carrying out a significantly larger pilot test (140 tonnes) compared to the previous 10-tonne test, and to furthering our discussions with potential customers regarding the production of materials that meet their needs. We will now take advantage of the winter season to carry out work on our James Bay Niobium property in Ontario."

Following the completion of studies indicating positive parameters for this project, Crevier will be exclusively dedicated to the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers.

Comprehensive and Final Results from the 2025 Campaign



The Company completed the 2025 Campaign in August 2025. This 15-hole campaign covered 3,324 m and was designed to verify the continuity of mineralization in the northwest and southeast sectors, among other things. This Campaign was made possible thanks to the participation of the Government of Québec through the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). The Company can confirm that mineralized zones have been intersected in these latest results from this campaign. The complete results from 15 holes in these zones are presented below. This information will be added to the historical information and will be used to update a resource estimate. Mineralization is now confirmed over a strike length exceeding 6 km.

The Company also confirms that it has completed the bulk sampling as planned. More than 140 tonnes of rock from the mineralized zone were crushed and bagged for delivery to undergo additional mineralogical testing.

Table 1: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Nb 2 O 5

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Nb 2 O 5 (%) 1532-25-01 116.10 126.00 9.90 0.2273 1532-25-01 128.50 132.50 4.00 0.2991 1532-25-02 214.00 218.05 4.05 0.3281 1532-25-02 221.90 226.10 4.20 0.1920 1532-25-02 227.00 233.15 6.15 0.2014 1532-25-02 247.90 251.15 3.25 0.1804 1532-25-03 107.45 115.00 7.55 0.2307 1532-25-03 117.25 118.25 1.00 0.2546 1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1.05 0.2003 1532-25-04 166.85 169.95 3.10 0.2633 1532-25-04 176.20 177.20 1.00 0.3541 1532-25-04 189.50 200.80 11.30 0.2473 1532-25-04 221.60 225.65 4.05 0.1838 1532-25-04 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.1774 1532-25-05 115.30 124.00 8.70 0.2558 1532-25-05 129.70 132.50 2.80 0.1790 1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1.05 0.2160 1532-25-06 197.85 201.65 3.80 0.2173 1532-25-06 203.60 208.05 4.45 0.1951 1532-25-06 237.40 239.40 2.00 0.2461 1532-25-06 252.80 254.00 1.20 0.1874 1532-25-07 63.45 64.50 1.05 0.1717 1532-25-07 71.50 72.50 1.00 0.3276 1532-25-07 108.00 113.00 5.00 0.1940 1532-25-09 297.00 298.00 1.00 0.1931 1532-25-11 53.60 56.05 2.45 0.1987 1532-25-11 66.20 67.25 1.05 0.2975 1532-25-11 69.10 76.00 6.90 0.2249 1532-25-11 96.35 98.00 1.65 0.2228 1532-25-11 105.05 106.10 1.05 0.1731

- Nb 2 O 5 et Ta 2 O 5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on Nb and Ta element lab results.

Table 2: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Ta 2 O 5

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) 1532-25-01 112.00 113.50 1.50 159 1532-25-01 116.10 127.00 10.90 223 1532-25-01 128.50 132.50 4.00 314 1532-25-02 198.70 200.00 1.30 330 1532-25-02 213.00 220.00 7.00 247 1532-25-02 221.90 226.10 4.20 192 1532-25-02 227.00 233.15 6.15 226 1532-25-02 247.90 251.15 3.25 144 1532-25-03 107.45 115.00 7.55 231 1532-25-03 117.25 119.00 1.75 206 1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1.05 225 1532-25-04 166.85 169.95 3.10 223 1532-25-04 176.20 177.20 1.00 426 1532-25-04 186.30 202.00 15.70 250 1532-25-04 221.60 225.65 4.05 170 1532-25-04 229.00 231.00 2.00 175 1532-25-04 271.45 273.00 1.55 102 1532-25-05 115.30 124.00 8.70 272 1532-25-05 129.70 132.50 2.80 150 1532-25-05 135.10 136.20 1.10 218 1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1.05 222 1532-25-06 104.90 107.00 2.10 131 1532-25-06 189.30 191.50 2.20 151 1532-25-06 197.85 208.05 10.20 213 1532-25-06 237.40 239.40 2.00 128 1532-25-06 252.80 255.20 2.40 164 1532-25-07 8.45 10.35 1.90 229 1532-25-07 63.45 64.50 1.05 119 1532-25-07 71.50 75.00 3.50 159 1532-25-07 88.85 91.15 2.30 113 1532-25-07 95.20 98.15 2.95 118 1532-25-07 107.15 115.15 8.00 185 1532-25-08 317.50 318.50 1.00 106 1532-25-08 322.40 324.00 1.60 124 1532-25-08 333.50 344.00 10.50 185 1532-25-08 346.00 350.05 4.05 123 1532-25-08 352.00 357.80 5.80 143 1532-25-08 362.00 364.95 2.95 190 1532-25-09 183.40 184.45 1.05 123 1532-25-09 222.55 223.75 1.20 112 1532-25-09 278.00 279.00 1.00 145 1532-25-09 282.00 298.00 16.00 198 1532-25-09 301.00 305.80 4.80 148 1532-25-10 231.15 251.00 19.85 189 1532-25-10 256.50 258.50 2.00 189 1532-25-12 7.15 9.30 2.15 101 1532-25-11 8.80 13.30 4.50 134 1532-25-11 53.60 54.80 1.20 107 1532-25-11 66.20 76.00 9.80 230 1532-25-11 95.70 101.80 6.10 178 1532-25-11 105.05 106.10 1.05 303 1532-25-15 26.65 27.95 1.30 104 1532-25-15 100.65 101.65 1.00 209

- Nb 2 O 5 are Ta 2 O 5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.

Table 3: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for total rare earth elements (TREE)

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) REE Total

(ppm) 1532-25-08 105.70 110.35 4.65 1618 1532-25-08 368.50 369.65 1.15 1353 1532-25-09 76.30 77.66 1.36 1676 1532-25-09 93.65 95.65 2.00 1868 1532-25-09 112.60 113.80 1.20 1091 1532-25-09 174.20 177.45 3.25 1096 1532-25-09 179.70 185.80 6.10 1486 1532-25-09 188.10 197.45 9.35 1467 1532-25-09 212.55 216.60 4.05 1078 1532-25-09 219.25 220.90 1.65 1184 1532-25-09 342.30 343.40 1.10 1453 1532-25-10 11.70 24.25 12.55 1430 1532-25-10 25.80 28.00 2.20 1351 1532-25-10 31.65 32.65 1.00 1111 1532-25-10 69.20 70.30 1.10 1181 1532-25-10 71.80 73.95 2.15 1539 1532-25-10 77.45 78.45 1.00 1529 1532-25-10 83.65 84.80 1.15 1491 1532-25-10 87.45 89.00 1.55 1696 1532-25-10 103.25 104.25 1.00 1644 1532-25-10 130.40 131.75 1.35 1428 1532-25-10 161.25 162.30 1.05 1380 1532-25-10 167.65 171.20 3.55 1075 1532-25-10 172.40 175.70 3.30 1212 1532-25-10 180.90 182.90 2.00 1082 1532-25-10 260.55 263.15 2.60 1082 1532-25-10 339.10 340.80 1.70 1317 1532-25-14 8.50 11.50 3.00 1053



Table 4: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Sr (strontium)

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Sr

(ppm) 1532-25-01 9.40 10.50 1.10 1200 1532-25-01 28.10 29.40 1.30 1202 1532-25-01 39.15 40.15 1.00 1440 1532-25-01 44.60 47.50 2.90 1221 1532-25-01 50.00 52.50 2.50 1352 1532-25-01 55.20 57.20 2.00 1475 1532-25-01 61.00 62.00 1.00 1030 1532-25-01 68.50 71.80 3.30 1228 1532-25-01 74.00 75.00 1.00 1540 1532-25-01 93.40 94.65 1.25 1460 1532-25-01 104.20 107.65 3.45 1107 1532-25-01 115.00 118.75 3.75 1156 1532-25-01 126.00 128.50 2.50 1137 1532-25-01 133.60 135.00 1.40 1170 1532-25-02 13.55 15.05 1.50 1410 1532-25-02 35.80 39.00 3.20 1369 1532-25-02 66.70 70.45 3.75 1221 1532-25-02 109.95 112.00 2.05 1101 1532-25-02 131.30 132.40 1.10 1118 1532-25-02 153.05 154.55 1.50 1620 1532-25-02 170.10 172.50 2.40 1223 1532-25-02 185.90 189.00 3.10 1444 1532-25-02 190.75 195.35 4.60 1858 1532-25-02 197.80 200.00 2.20 1177 1532-25-02 205.20 213.00 7.80 1421 1532-25-02 216.40 224.10 7.70 1563 1532-25-02 229.10 234.10 5.00 1317 1532-25-02 237.20 238.20 1.00 2320 1532-25-02 245.65 246.65 1.00 1090 1532-25-03 11.65 12.90 1.25 2500 1532-25-03 16.00 17.00 1.00 1300 1532-25-03 100.40 104.85 4.45 1046 1532-25-03 145.35 146.60 1.25 1546 1532-25-04 19.60 21.60 2.00 1141 1532-25-04 70.30 71.60 1.30 1450 1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1.05 1540 1532-25-04 165.85 166.85 1.00 1010 1532-25-04 168.85 169.95 1.10 1100 1532-25-04 200.80 203.00 2.20 1476 1532-25-04 229.00 231.00 2.00 1210 1532-25-04 265.65 271.45 5.80 1359 1532-25-04 275.50 276.55 1.05 2750 1532-25-04 280.75 286.70 5.95 1113 1532-25-05 100.45 101.95 1.50 1140 1532-25-05 111.55 114.50 2.95 1275 1532-25-05 116.60 117.80 1.20 1434 1532-25-05 121.00 125.05 4.05 1304 1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1.05 1660 1532-25-06 185.35 189.30 3.95 1004 1532-25-06 194.65 195.70 1.05 1330 1532-25-06 217.55 218.60 1.05 1240 1532-25-06 221.60 226.00 4.40 1390 1532-25-06 242.30 244.30 2.00 1073 1532-25-06 248.00 249.00 1.00 1020 1532-25-06 250.00 252.80 2.80 1001 1532-25-07 30.50 31.65 1.15 1100 1532-25-07 59.00 60.00 1.00 1190 1532-25-07 97.50 100.90 3.40 1046 1532-25-07 115.15 116.65 1.50 1302 1532-25-08 14.50 17.00 2.50 3676 1532-25-08 36.70 37.70 1.00 1485 1532-25-08 46.30 47.70 1.40 4761 1532-25-08 68.85 72.50 3.65 1982 1532-25-08 104.00 113.25 9.25 4583 1532-25-08 138.10 140.80 2.70 3837 1532-25-08 143.25 146.35 3.10 3211 1532-25-08 177.60 179.35 1.75 2443 1532-25-08 266.70 269.50 2.80 1778 1532-25-08 303.35 305.15 1.80 3868 1532-25-08 312.10 315.50 3.40 2393 1532-25-08 316.50 318.50 2.00 1170 1532-25-08 322.40 326.80 4.40 1884 1532-25-08 332.50 333.50 1.00 1670 1532-25-08 335.00 336.00 1.00 1100 1532-25-08 345.05 357.80 12.75 1678 1532-25-08 362.70 366.20 3.50 1972 1532-25-08 368.50 369.65 1.15 5750 1532-25-08 372.10 379.70 7.60 3142 1532-25-09 41.40 44.40 3.00 2794 1532-25-09 57.1 59.75 2.65 2136 1532-25-09 76.3 77.66 1.36 8500 1532-25-09 82.55 85.9 3.35 3811 1532-25-09 93.65 95.65 2 7940 1532-25-09 108 109.5 1.5 3663 1532-25-09 112.6 118.3 5.7 3616 1532-25-09 174.2 185.8 11.6 4775 1532-25-09 187 198.45 11.45 5273 1532-25-09 210 213.1 3.1 2245 1532-25-09 213.5 224.65 11.15 4198 1532-25-09 276 277 1 1040 1532-25-09 280 283 3 1008 1532-25-09 342.3 343.4 1.1 8830 1532-25-09 367.45 371.6 4.15 2556 1532-25-10 11.7 28 16.3 6895 1532-25-10 31.65 32.65 1 5410 1532-25-10 69.2 73.95 4.75 4617 1532-25-10 77.45 78.45 1 7080 1532-25-10 83.65 84.8 1.15 7850 1532-25-10 87.45 89 1.55 8322 1532-25-10 103.25 106.95 3.7 3565 1532-25-10 108.6 110.4 1.8 4291 1532-25-10 112.45 114.7 2.25 3285 1532-25-10 130.4 132.65 2.25 5662 1532-25-10 161.25 162.3 1.05 7629 1532-25-10 167.65 171.2 3.55 4979 1532-25-10 172.4 175.7 3.3 6130 1532-25-10 180.9 184.35 3.45 3579 1532-25-10 213.85 216.25 2.4 1170 1532-25-10 226 229.2 3.2 2074 1532-25-10 231.15 235 3.85 1564 1532-25-10 242 243 1 1350 1532-25-10 246 247 1 1060 1532-25-10 251 252.65 1.65 4107 1532-25-10 259.5 266 6.5 2528 1532-25-10 339.1 340.8 1.7 7541 1532-25-12 19.5 20.5 1 1020 1532-25-12 124.15 126.5 2.35 1345 1532-25-12 147.5 150 2.5 1234 1532-25-13 15.6 17 1.4 1010 1532-25-13 24.5 25.8 1.3 1135 1532-25-13 64.55 69 4.45 1161 1532-25-13 77.2 82.5 5.3 1064 1532-25-13 84 87 3 1160 1532-25-13 97.7 100.2 2.5 1904 1532-25-14 10 11.5 1.5 1360 1532-25-14 16.1 17.25 1.15 1050 1532-25-14 22.7 25.7 3 1811 1532-25-14 28.65 33 4.35 1101 1532-25-14 41 42 1 1230 1532-25-14 102.75 106.8 4.05 1082 1532-25-14 108 111.15 3.15 1490 1532-25-14 114.8 115.95 1.15 1020 1532-25-11 6.05 8.8 2.75 1038 1532-25-11 26.5 29.25 2.75 1117 1532-25-11 47.95 50.4 2.45 1060 1532-25-11 59 60.5 1.5 1160 1532-25-11 69.1 78.9 9.8 1710 1532-25-11 97 98 1 1180 1532-25-11 110.75 113.35 2.6 1129 1532-25-11 119.5 121 1.5 1030 1532-25-11 128.1 130.2 2.1 1550 1532-25-11 144.95 147.75 2.8 1596



Drill Hole locations

Drill Hole Number Azimuth Dip Length NAD83_z18 - E NAD83_z18 - N NAD83_z18 - Z 1532-25-01 230 -45 150 663171.63 5479817.67 347.40 1532-25-02 230 -70 264 663171.51 5479817.80 338.71 1532-25-03 230 -45 159 663220.32 5479755.95 336.90 1532-25-04 230 -70 300 663221.10 5479756.16 329.75 1532-25-05 230 -45 174 663281.86 5479706.21 336.96 1532-25-06 230 -70 261 663282.23 5479706.43 336.96 1532-25-07 230 -45 156 663353.70 5479611.03 329.39 1532-25-08 230 -45 381 660550.21 5482902.26 335.32 1532-25-09 230 -45 372 660146.33 5483445.79 317.49 1532-25-10 230 -45 354 660040.42 5483531.43 308.73 1532-25-11 230 -45 153 663424.41 5479547.45 324.97 1532-25-12 230 -45 150 663499.51 5479459.54 322.42 1532-25-13 230 -45 150 663602.38 5479378.58 328.56 1532-25-14 230 -45 150 663664.82 5479316.19 331.36 1532-25-15 50 -45 150 663423.39 5479547.18 323.82



Figure 1: Map of the 2025 Campaign







Qualified person



This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.



NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

