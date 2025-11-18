Anzeige
NioBay Metals Inc.: NioBay Metals Announces Additional Mineralized Intersections

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-VNBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

A Word from the President and CEO of NioBay Metals
"We are pleased to announce additional mineralized intercepts and the completion of the bulk sampling," said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay. "This marks the end of a very successful field season on the Crevier Project. We look forward to continuing to advance this project, which will include carrying out a significantly larger pilot test (140 tonnes) compared to the previous 10-tonne test, and to furthering our discussions with potential customers regarding the production of materials that meet their needs. We will now take advantage of the winter season to carry out work on our James Bay Niobium property in Ontario."

Following the completion of studies indicating positive parameters for this project, Crevier will be exclusively dedicated to the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers.

Comprehensive and Final Results from the 2025 Campaign

The Company completed the 2025 Campaign in August 2025. This 15-hole campaign covered 3,324 m and was designed to verify the continuity of mineralization in the northwest and southeast sectors, among other things. This Campaign was made possible thanks to the participation of the Government of Québec through the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). The Company can confirm that mineralized zones have been intersected in these latest results from this campaign. The complete results from 15 holes in these zones are presented below. This information will be added to the historical information and will be used to update a resource estimate. Mineralization is now confirmed over a strike length exceeding 6 km.

The Company also confirms that it has completed the bulk sampling as planned. More than 140 tonnes of rock from the mineralized zone were crushed and bagged for delivery to undergo additional mineralogical testing.

Table 1: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Nb2O5

Drill HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Length
(m)		Nb2O5(%)
1532-25-01116.10126.009.900.2273
1532-25-01128.50132.504.000.2991
1532-25-02214.00218.054.050.3281
1532-25-02221.90226.104.200.1920
1532-25-02227.00233.156.150.2014
1532-25-02247.90251.153.250.1804
1532-25-03107.45115.007.550.2307
1532-25-03117.25118.251.000.2546
1532-25-0499.10100.151.050.2003
1532-25-04166.85169.953.100.2633
1532-25-04176.20177.201.000.3541
1532-25-04189.50200.8011.300.2473
1532-25-04221.60225.654.050.1838
1532-25-04230.00231.001.000.1774
1532-25-05115.30124.008.700.2558
1532-25-05129.70132.502.800.1790
1532-25-0688.6589.701.050.2160
1532-25-06197.85201.653.800.2173
1532-25-06203.60208.054.450.1951
1532-25-06237.40239.402.000.2461
1532-25-06252.80254.001.200.1874
1532-25-0763.4564.501.050.1717
1532-25-0771.5072.501.000.3276
1532-25-07108.00113.005.000.1940
1532-25-09297.00298.001.000.1931
1532-25-1153.6056.052.450.1987
1532-25-1166.2067.251.050.2975
1532-25-1169.1076.006.900.2249
1532-25-1196.3598.001.650.2228
1532-25-11105.05106.101.050.1731

- Nb2O5 et Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on Nb and Ta element lab results.

Table 2: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Ta2O5

Drill HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Length
(m)		Ta2O5(ppm)
1532-25-01112.00113.501.50159
1532-25-01116.10127.0010.90223
1532-25-01128.50132.504.00314
1532-25-02198.70200.001.30330
1532-25-02213.00220.007.00247
1532-25-02221.90226.104.20192
1532-25-02227.00233.156.15226
1532-25-02247.90251.153.25144
1532-25-03107.45115.007.55231
1532-25-03117.25119.001.75206
1532-25-0499.10100.151.05225
1532-25-04166.85169.953.10223
1532-25-04176.20177.201.00426
1532-25-04186.30202.0015.70250
1532-25-04221.60225.654.05170
1532-25-04229.00231.002.00175
1532-25-04271.45273.001.55102
1532-25-05115.30124.008.70272
1532-25-05129.70132.502.80150
1532-25-05135.10136.201.10218
1532-25-0688.6589.701.05222
1532-25-06104.90107.002.10131
1532-25-06189.30191.502.20151
1532-25-06197.85208.0510.20213
1532-25-06237.40239.402.00128
1532-25-06252.80255.202.40164
1532-25-078.4510.351.90229
1532-25-0763.4564.501.05119
1532-25-0771.5075.003.50159
1532-25-0788.8591.152.30113
1532-25-0795.2098.152.95118
1532-25-07107.15115.158.00185
1532-25-08317.50318.501.00106
1532-25-08322.40324.001.60124
1532-25-08333.50344.0010.50185
1532-25-08346.00350.054.05123
1532-25-08352.00357.805.80143
1532-25-08362.00364.952.95190
1532-25-09183.40184.451.05123
1532-25-09222.55223.751.20112
1532-25-09278.00279.001.00145
1532-25-09282.00298.0016.00198
1532-25-09301.00305.804.80148
1532-25-10231.15251.0019.85189
1532-25-10256.50258.502.00189
1532-25-127.159.302.15101
1532-25-118.8013.304.50134
1532-25-1153.6054.801.20107
1532-25-1166.2076.009.80230
1532-25-1195.70101.806.10178
1532-25-11105.05106.101.05303
1532-25-1526.6527.951.30104
1532-25-15100.65101.651.00209

- Nb2O5 are Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.

Table 3: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for total rare earth elements (TREE)

Drill HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Length
(m)		REE Total
(ppm)
1532-25-08105.70110.354.651618
1532-25-08368.50369.651.151353
1532-25-0976.3077.661.361676
1532-25-0993.6595.652.001868
1532-25-09112.60113.801.201091
1532-25-09174.20177.453.251096
1532-25-09179.70185.806.101486
1532-25-09188.10197.459.351467
1532-25-09212.55216.604.051078
1532-25-09219.25220.901.651184
1532-25-09342.30343.401.101453
1532-25-1011.7024.2512.551430
1532-25-1025.8028.002.201351
1532-25-1031.6532.651.001111
1532-25-1069.2070.301.101181
1532-25-1071.8073.952.151539
1532-25-1077.4578.451.001529
1532-25-1083.6584.801.151491
1532-25-1087.4589.001.551696
1532-25-10103.25104.251.001644
1532-25-10130.40131.751.351428
1532-25-10161.25162.301.051380
1532-25-10167.65171.203.551075
1532-25-10172.40175.703.301212
1532-25-10180.90182.902.001082
1532-25-10260.55263.152.601082
1532-25-10339.10340.801.701317
1532-25-148.5011.503.001053


Table 4: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Sr (strontium)

Drill HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Length
(m)		Sr
(ppm)
1532-25-019.4010.501.101200
1532-25-0128.1029.401.301202
1532-25-0139.1540.151.001440
1532-25-0144.6047.502.901221
1532-25-0150.0052.502.501352
1532-25-0155.2057.202.001475
1532-25-0161.0062.001.001030
1532-25-0168.5071.803.301228
1532-25-0174.0075.001.001540
1532-25-0193.4094.651.251460
1532-25-01104.20107.653.451107
1532-25-01115.00118.753.751156
1532-25-01126.00128.502.501137
1532-25-01133.60135.001.401170
1532-25-0213.5515.051.501410
1532-25-0235.8039.003.201369
1532-25-0266.7070.453.751221
1532-25-02109.95112.002.051101
1532-25-02131.30132.401.101118
1532-25-02153.05154.551.501620
1532-25-02170.10172.502.401223
1532-25-02185.90189.003.101444
1532-25-02190.75195.354.601858
1532-25-02197.80200.002.201177
1532-25-02205.20213.007.801421
1532-25-02216.40224.107.701563
1532-25-02229.10234.105.001317
1532-25-02237.20238.201.002320
1532-25-02245.65246.651.001090
1532-25-0311.6512.901.252500
1532-25-0316.0017.001.001300
1532-25-03100.40104.854.451046
1532-25-03145.35146.601.251546
1532-25-0419.6021.602.001141
1532-25-0470.3071.601.301450
1532-25-0499.10100.151.051540
1532-25-04165.85166.851.001010
1532-25-04168.85169.951.101100
1532-25-04200.80203.002.201476
1532-25-04229.00231.002.001210
1532-25-04265.65271.455.801359
1532-25-04275.50276.551.052750
1532-25-04280.75286.705.951113
1532-25-05100.45101.951.501140
1532-25-05111.55114.502.951275
1532-25-05116.60117.801.201434
1532-25-05121.00125.054.051304
1532-25-0688.6589.701.051660
1532-25-06185.35189.303.951004
1532-25-06194.65195.701.051330
1532-25-06217.55218.601.051240
1532-25-06221.60226.004.401390
1532-25-06242.30244.302.001073
1532-25-06248.00249.001.001020
1532-25-06250.00252.802.801001
1532-25-0730.5031.651.151100
1532-25-0759.0060.001.001190
1532-25-0797.50100.903.401046
1532-25-07115.15116.651.501302
1532-25-0814.5017.002.503676
1532-25-0836.7037.701.001485
1532-25-0846.3047.701.404761
1532-25-0868.8572.503.651982
1532-25-08104.00113.259.254583
1532-25-08138.10140.802.703837
1532-25-08143.25146.353.103211
1532-25-08177.60179.351.752443
1532-25-08266.70269.502.801778
1532-25-08303.35305.151.803868
1532-25-08312.10315.503.402393
1532-25-08316.50318.502.001170
1532-25-08322.40326.804.401884
1532-25-08332.50333.501.001670
1532-25-08335.00336.001.001100
1532-25-08345.05357.8012.751678
1532-25-08362.70366.203.501972
1532-25-08368.50369.651.155750
1532-25-08372.10379.707.603142
1532-25-0941.4044.403.002794
1532-25-0957.159.752.652136
1532-25-0976.377.661.368500
1532-25-0982.5585.93.353811
1532-25-0993.6595.6527940
1532-25-09108109.51.53663
1532-25-09112.6118.35.73616
1532-25-09174.2185.811.64775
1532-25-09187198.4511.455273
1532-25-09210213.13.12245
1532-25-09213.5224.6511.154198
1532-25-0927627711040
1532-25-0928028331008
1532-25-09342.3343.41.18830
1532-25-09367.45371.64.152556
1532-25-1011.72816.36895
1532-25-1031.6532.6515410
1532-25-1069.273.954.754617
1532-25-1077.4578.4517080
1532-25-1083.6584.81.157850
1532-25-1087.45891.558322
1532-25-10103.25106.953.73565
1532-25-10108.6110.41.84291
1532-25-10112.45114.72.253285
1532-25-10130.4132.652.255662
1532-25-10161.25162.31.057629
1532-25-10167.65171.23.554979
1532-25-10172.4175.73.36130
1532-25-10180.9184.353.453579
1532-25-10213.85216.252.41170
1532-25-10226229.23.22074
1532-25-10231.152353.851564
1532-25-1024224311350
1532-25-1024624711060
1532-25-10251252.651.654107
1532-25-10259.52666.52528
1532-25-10339.1340.81.77541
1532-25-1219.520.511020
1532-25-12124.15126.52.351345
1532-25-12147.51502.51234
1532-25-1315.6171.41010
1532-25-1324.525.81.31135
1532-25-1364.55694.451161
1532-25-1377.282.55.31064
1532-25-13848731160
1532-25-1397.7100.22.51904
1532-25-141011.51.51360
1532-25-1416.117.251.151050
1532-25-1422.725.731811
1532-25-1428.65334.351101
1532-25-14414211230
1532-25-14102.75106.84.051082
1532-25-14108111.153.151490
1532-25-14114.8115.951.151020
1532-25-116.058.82.751038
1532-25-1126.529.252.751117
1532-25-1147.9550.42.451060
1532-25-115960.51.51160
1532-25-1169.178.99.81710
1532-25-11979811180
1532-25-11110.75113.352.61129
1532-25-11119.51211.51030
1532-25-11128.1130.22.11550
1532-25-11144.95147.752.81596


Drill Hole locations

Drill Hole NumberAzimuthDipLengthNAD83_z18 - ENAD83_z18 - NNAD83_z18 - Z
1532-25-01230-45150663171.635479817.67347.40
1532-25-02230-70264663171.515479817.80338.71
1532-25-03230-45159663220.325479755.95336.90
1532-25-04230-70300663221.105479756.16329.75
1532-25-05230-45174663281.865479706.21336.96
1532-25-06230-70261663282.235479706.43336.96
1532-25-07230-45156663353.705479611.03329.39
1532-25-08230-45381660550.215482902.26335.32
1532-25-09230-45372660146.335483445.79317.49
1532-25-10230-45354660040.425483531.43308.73
1532-25-11230-45153663424.415479547.45324.97
1532-25-12230-45150663499.515479459.54322.42
1532-25-13230-45150663602.385479378.58328.56
1532-25-14230-45150663664.825479316.19331.36
1532-25-1550-45150663423.395479547.18323.82


Figure 1: Map of the 2025 Campaign

Map of the 2025 Campaign


Qualified person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sebastien David, geo.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 866-6500
jsdavid@niobaymetals.com
www.niobaymetals.com
Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
kimberly@refinedsubstance.com
Tel: 514-771-3398

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967ce4a2-5c06-4f73-8ba4-346bdcf7d4ba


