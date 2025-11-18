Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
ACCESS Newswire
18.11.2025 15:38 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DP World Showcases Sustainable Innovation at Port of Santos During COP30

With COP30 spotlighting Brazil's climate leadership, DP World demonstrates how ports can drive decarbonization, biodiversity protection, and community inclusion.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / As COP30 brings global attention to climate leadership in Brazil, DP World demonstrates how sustainable ports can power greener trade.

As world leaders gather in Belém for COP30 (November 10-21), DP World is spotlighting sustainability in action at its port terminal in Santos - one of Latin America's most advanced ports. The company's new video, "Sustainability in Action at DP World in Brazil," highlights how innovation, clean energy, and community empowerment are transforming logistics for a low-carbon future.

From renewable power and waste reduction to ecosystem restoration and gender equity, the Port of Santos is proof that trade and sustainability can move forward together. These initiatives build on DP World's global "Our World, Our Future" strategy, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 while ensuring lasting community and environmental impact.

As COP30 reinforces the world's focus on climate solutions, DP World in Brazil is showing what action looks like on the ground - through cleaner operations, greener energy, and empowered communities.

Learn more: DP World Sustainability Initiatives

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-showcases-sustainable-innovation-at-port-of-santos-duri-1103614

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
