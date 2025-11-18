Alerts: U.S. Dairy Publishes 2023-2024 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® today released its tenth U.S. Dairy Sustainability Report, capturing the dairy community's collective achievements from 2023 to 2024. The biennial report tracks industry-wide performance across three priority areas - Advance Well-being, Regenerate the Environment, and Care for our Animals and Communities - and includes the first progress update on the industry's 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals.

At its core, the report demonstrates how the U.S. dairy community is nourishing people while advancing solutions for a more sustainable, resilient food system. Through the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment, farmers, cooperatives and processors representing more than 77% of U.S. milk production align to a single framework that drives accountability, transparency, and measurable action.

"Our role in a sustainable food system begins with what we do best - nourishing people," said Barbara O'Brien, President and CEO of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. "The U.S. dairy community is connecting the science of nutrition with the responsibility of stewardship, proving that progress for people and the planet can go hand in hand."

Highlights from the report include:

Advance Well-Being:

U.S. dairy continues to expand access to nutrient-rich dairy foods, delivering 1.5 billion servings through its partnership with Feeding America in 2024. With dairy milk's 13 essential nutrients and emerging science around personalized wellness, dairy foods remain central to affordable, accessible nutrition.

Regenerate the Environment:

U.S. dairy is making measurable progress toward its 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals through science-based innovation and industry-wide collaboration. Between 2020 and 2025, the sector reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity by approximately 2.5%, while increasing milk production by 4.7%, an indicator of improved efficiency. Since 2007, on-farm GHG intensity has declined by 14.7%. The industry continues to advance environmental performance across multiple areas, including water stewardship, through the strategic use of science, data, and partnerships.

Care for our Animals and Communities:

With 99% of U.S. milk production participating in the FARM Animal Care Program, and strong commitments to workforce development and food safety, the industry embeds care and accountability throughout its value chain.

"On farms and across the dairy community, our progress moves at the pace of technology and investment," O'Brien said. "Our focus is on making every dollar and every innovation count, translating today's breakthroughs into lasting benefits for people, animals, and the planet."

For more information, please visit www.usdairy.com.

###

Founded by dairy farmers in 2008 through their checkoff, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® is a national forum that unites leaders from across the entire dairy value chain - farmers, cooperatives, processors, customers, and allied industry - to work together on precompetitive priorities that build a stronger, more trusted food system.



