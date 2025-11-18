Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Kudos®, the leading employee recognition and engagement platform, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Best Culture Awards, celebrating organizations that go above and beyond to create outstanding workplace cultures rooted in recognition, connection, and impact.

Now in its 5th year, the Best Culture Awards honor organizations that exemplify the power of recognition in driving engagement, belonging, and performance. Winners are selected based on a detailed evaluation of their culture practices, employee engagement strategies, and demonstrated impact on their people and business outcomes.

"Our research shows that organizations with strong recognition cultures see higher engagement, lower turnover, and stronger performance," said Muni Boga, President and CEO of Kudos. "The 2025 Best Culture Award winners exemplify this connection, proving that appreciation is one of the most powerful drivers of success."

This year's cohort includes a mix of first-time honorees and returning winners who successfully recertified their recognition-driven cultures, demonstrating an enduring commitment to employee appreciation and engagement excellence.

"It's inspiring to see so many organizations not only achieving but maintaining exceptional workplace cultures year after year," continues Boga. "Our recertified winners demonstrate that a great culture isn't built overnight but rather sustained through consistent appreciation, transparency, and care for people."

Kudos continues to support and celebrate companies that prioritize strong workplace culture and recognize its direct impact on organizational success.

2025 Winners

Culture of the Year

Evara Health

Culture Leader Award

ArchWell Health

Brandtech+ (formerly OLIVER+)

Calgary Public Library ( Recertified )

) Camlin Group

De Lage Landen Financial Services (DLL) ( Recertified )

) ENGIE North America (Recertified)

HUB International Great Plains ( Recertified )

) KidsPeace

MTN Group

Pillar Properties ( Recertified )

) Premier Community HealthCare Group

Santen

United Bay Community Credit Union ( Recertified )

) Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Western Financial Group (Recertified)

Culture Innovator Award

Capital Farm Credit

Cityblock Health

Courser

D&W Fine Pack

EMS Management & Consultants

Field Fastener

GameU (Recertified)

Lili'uokalani Trust ( Recertified )

) Make-A-Wish America ( Recertified )

) Michigan Farm Bureau ( Recertified )

) Multi Media LLC

Niterra North America Inc. ( Recertifie d)

d) Orion Lending

Quorum Software

SCM Insurance Services Ltd. ( Recertified )

) Telix Pharmaceuticals

ZeroFox

About the Best Culture Awards

The Best Culture Awards recognize organizations that foster exceptional workplace appreciation and engagement. Presented annually by Kudos®, the awards celebrate companies that demonstrate a measurable impact on employee experience, retention, and performance through strong cultural values and recognition practices.

About Kudos

Kudos is a leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build stronger cultures by celebrating achievements, fostering connections, and driving employee engagement.

Kudos has reimagined how organizations approach recognition, internal communications, and employee milestones. By empowering teams with flexible tools like automated celebrations, real-time insights, and powerful rewards budget management, organizations can introduce and scale meaningful recognition programs while reducing administrative effort.

Organizations in over 140 countries trust Kudos to create workplace cultures where employees feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.

SOURCE: Kudos Inc.