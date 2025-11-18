Kaishan Compressor USA: Kaishan USA Named Major Sponsor of the 2025 IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

LOXLEY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Kaishan USA, a leading manufacturer of industrial air compressors, announced today it will serve as a major sponsor of the 2025 IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl. The event takes place on December 16, 2025, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The nationally televised matchup, featuring a team from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) against a team from the Sun Belt Conference, will air live on ESPN.

The Salute to Veterans Bowl, formerly known as the Camellia Bowl, stands as one of the nation's most significant celebrations of military service. The event highlights game-day honors, family tributes and community initiatives that recognize the bravery and dedication of America's service members and veterans.

Kaishan's sponsorship reflects the company's deep, longstanding respect for the military community. Through partnerships with veteran-focused organizations, such as the Gary Sinise Foundation, the company has actively engaged in service-related initiatives and employed former service members across its U.S. operations, building a culture defined by appreciation, humility and gratitude.

Clay Norrell, executive director at ESPN Events, emphasized the importance of this partnership. "The Salute to Veterans Bowl pays tribute to the courage, commitment and resilience of America's service members. Kaishan USA consistently demonstrates these values. Their support advances our mission and enriches the event for every veteran and family we recognize. We're proud to welcome Kaishan USA as a major sponsor for 2025."

Bubba Phillips, marketing manager at Kaishan USA, reinforced the significance of this collaboration. "Supporting our military and their families isn't just a gesture-it's who we are. The Salute to Veterans Bowl allows us to express our gratitude to this extraordinary community in a meaningful way. We're honored to be part of this event."

About Kaishan USA

Kaishan USA is a leading manufacturer of industrial air compressors designed, built and supported in Loxley, Alabama. With a nationwide distribution network and a dedication to American craftsmanship, Kaishan delivers dependable compressed air solutions to manufacturers and critical industries across the country. The company actively supports veteran organizations and initiatives that empower families, communities and opportunities for those who serve.

About the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

The IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl is an annual college football event honoring America's active-duty military, veterans and their families. More than just a game, it has become a prominent tradition that showcases the military community's service and sacrifice. Held at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, and broadcast on ESPN, the event features teams from the Mid-American and Sun Belt Conferences.

