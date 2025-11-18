Storehouse Media Group: Author J. Len Sciuto Returns With His Gripping New Military Thriller - Hades' Crypt

Arctic Chaos. Underwater Secrets. A Race Against Time.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / In his third pulse-pounding novel, Hades' Crypt, retired military officer, nuclear chemist, submarine sailor, and author, J. Len Sciuto, plunges readers into the icy heart of a global power struggle in the rapidly melting Arctic Circle.

Hades' Crypt

As the polar ice cap recedes, long-buried secrets-and unimaginable stakes-emerge. Nations scramble to claim the newly exposed territory, rich in untouched natural resources. At the center of the chaos is Russia's unprecedented and undetected underwater submarine base, a game-changing installation that allows stealth operations like never before. Hidden beneath the waves, it signals a bold and dangerous new era in military strategy and upper handedness.

But when a Russian and an American submarine collide under the polar ice, everything changes. The Russian sub is crippled and subsequently entombed beneath shifting walls of ice. As time runs out and lives hang in the balance, former adversaries agree to join forces for a daring international rescue. The senior on-scene Russian commanding officer names the deadly underwater trap Hades' Crypt-and it may become a tomb for everyone involved.

As the mission unfolds, American forces make a chilling discovery: the underwater base is not just a marvel of engineering-it's a strategic foothold for Arctic domination. The U.S. must now confront a terrifying possibility. Is this rescue mission just the beginning of a much larger confrontation leading to war?

Drawing from his 36-year career in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force and U.S. Coast Guard, Sciuto delivers unmatched authenticity and adrenaline-fueled storytelling. A former Chief Quartermaster (QMCSS) and Lieutenant Commander (LCDR), he writes with the authority of someone who's lived the tension, the camaraderie, and the life-or-death stakes on and beneath the sea.

However, Sciuto's mission doesn't end with the last page. "I've never forgotten the challenges my family and I faced when I was a junior enlisted submarine sailor. I decided to write books to help those patriotic men and women who are walking that dangerous path right now."

True to his word, two-thirds of the royalties from Hades' Crypt, along with his previous thrillers-Tango Down: China Sea and The Devil's Delegation-go directly to support E1 to E4 Mutual Assistance Funds for both the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

With riveting action, chilling realism, and a powerful purpose, Hades' Crypt cements J. Len Sciuto as a force in the world of military thrillers. The battle for the Arctic has begun-are you ready to dive in?

The e-book is available for the special promotional price of $0.99 through Amazon until November 21, 2025. At that time, the price will increase to $4.99.

Order today by clicking here.

