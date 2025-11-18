Venn Raises $52M to Redefine the $2.5 Trillion Multifamily Market

With 9× ARR growth and expansion across 62 cities in the U.S., Venn is scaling the leading operating system that turns apartment portfolios into intelligent data-driven consumer brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Venn, the intelligent operating system for multifamily housing, today announced a $52 million Series B led by NOA and CIM Group, with participation from Group 11, Oren Zeev, Hamilton Lane, Latitude, LocalGlobe, and FinTLV. The funding brings the total amount raised thus far to $140M.

In the last 18 months alone, Venn expanded its platform across 30+states and partnered with more than 270 owners and leading U.S. operators, including Related, Bozzuto, CIM Group, and Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE), powering the daily lives of over 500,000 residents on the Venn OS. This growth led to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) increasing ninefold.

One in three Americans lives in a rental apartment. This represents a $2.5 trillion asset class generating over $500 billion in annual rent and $130 billion in property management spend, in rental units in the U.S. only. Yet despite its massive scale, the multifamily sector captures little of the $10 trillion living economy surrounding it, including insurance, energy, connectivity, mobility, and retail.

"We've seen firsthand how every resident interaction can create real value," said Or Bokobza, Co-Founder and CEO of Venn. "When you use those moments to train AI, you unlock a system that delivers far more than housing; it delivers an experience. A deeper relationship with residents is worth nearly $1,000 per unit per year. Multiply that across 49 million rental units in America, and you see what's at stake: an opportunity measured in trillions. Venn is entering its next phase of growth, aiming to reach 1M units in 2026, while relentlessly focusing on R&D."

Venn turns property operators into lifestyle brands that capture more of the value flowing through their buildings. The platform makes operations faster and smarter, helping teams improve retention, grow NOI, and lower costs. By owning the resident relationship, operators unlock new revenue from services like insurance, credit, cellular, utilities, on-demand home services, maintenance, and more. Venn grows alongside that ecosystem, sharing in the efficiencies and revenue it creates.

"We've been investors in Venn since the early days, and their deep understanding of customer needs and the obsession with solving them is truly unique in this industry," said Greg Dewerpe, Partner at NOA. That's why we're doubling down years later, as the market finally wakes up to the tidal wave of disruption that's been long overdue."

"Every renter is a consumer. Every building is a distribution channel. And until Venn, the entire real-estate industry left that value untouched," added Dovi Frances, Founding Partner at Group 11. "Unfathomable, yet this was the situation up until Group 11 led Venn's Series A back in 2021, making a bold bet that Venn Operating System would be able to turn buildings into intelligent consumer brands, and that their new business model will scale across millions of units. Four years later, it is now as clear as day that Venn has all it takes to turn this 2.5 trillion market into a $10 trillion ecosystem."

With new integrations, an open API, and global consumer brands fighting for access to Venn's highly engaged renter network, the company is scaling fast to become the platform that connects the entire living economy, residents, owners, and service providers into one intelligent network.

About Venn

Venn powers the resident journey and onsite operations from discovery through renewal. By unifying data across every touchpoint, Venn gives owners unprecedented resident insight to deliver personalized experiences at scale. The platform learns over time, strengthening loyalty, unlocking new revenue streams, and running operations more efficiently. Headquartered in New York with its product and R&D center in Tel Aviv, Venn brings together top talent from consumer tech, hospitality, and proptech, including alumni of Meta, IKEA, Salesforce, Sonos, and leading real estate innovators. Learn more at venn.city.

