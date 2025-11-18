Matey's 'True North' Program Sets a New Standard for Pro Bono Innovation in AI-Supported Criminal Defense

'True North' Expands Access to Trusted AI for Innocence Organizations, Advocacy Programs and Capital Defense Teams Dedicated to Uncovering Wrongful Convictions and Advancing Equal Justice

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Matey announced the growing national impact of its True North Program, a pro bono initiative that delivers trusted AI technology to legal teams and advocacy organizations working to uncover wrongful convictions, challenge systemic inequality, and defend those who cannot afford equal representation.

Through partnerships with Loyola's Project for the Innocent, and other institutions, True North is empowering legal teams working on complex and high-stakes criminal cases, including capital matters, to harness AI responsibly, efficiently, and transparently.

"Our True North compass keeps innovation aligned with justice," said Jared White, CEO of Matey. "These partnerships embody our shared belief that technology should help reveal truth, correct injustice, and support defenders working to free the innocent and protect the vulnerable."

The initiative provides pro bono access to Matey's AI platform, which helps legal teams identify key evidence, organize vast discovery materials, and prepare for hearings with verifiable, citation-backed insights. Every result is traceable, reviewable, and built for human oversight - ensuring that AI supports, rather than replaces, the judgment of defense professionals.

"We're grateful to work with Matey, which has helped us more efficiently identify and evaluate possible wrongful convictions, particularly in complex and document-heavy cases," said Joe Trigilio, Executive Director, Loyola's Project for the Innocent. "This collaboration reflects our shared belief that new technologies, when used responsibly and ethically, can be harnessed in service of justice."

Anchored in Trust, Designed for Justice

The True North Program is central to Matey's mission of ensuring that criminal defense professionals and advocacy organizations can rely on AI tools that are transparent, verifiable, and built for accountability. It reflects a growing movement to use innovation not only for efficiency, but also to expand access to justice through sustained pro bono collaboration.

"Matey AI is a fantastic tool that we are using to help in our capital defense cases. The company has been great to work with and has helped us better understand AI and its evolution into the criminal defense realm," said Ryan Fleming, Investigator at Variant Investigations and Consulting, LLC.

Looking Ahead

The official launch of the True North by Matey program is scheduled for January 2026, marking the next phase of the initiative. At that time, Matey will open applications for innocence organizations, advocacy programs, and legal teams working on complex capital cases seeking to harness the power of trusted AI to uncover wrongful convictions, strengthen defense preparation, and expand access to justice for those who need it most.

About Matey

Matey is an AI platform designed to help defenders, investigators, and legal professionals work more efficiently and effectively. Matey identifies evidence, organizes case materials, and provides verifiable, citation-based insights that can be trusted in court.

For more information, visit www.matey.ai.

