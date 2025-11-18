Rain Enhancement Technologies Secures Second U.S. Installation with Utah Permit Approval, Advances Snow Enhancement Capabilities

Company's WETA Ionization Technology Begins Operations in Grand County, Utah, Marking State's First Ionization-Based Weather Modification Program

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RAIN" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced it has commenced operations of its second U.S. installation following approval of a Cloud Seeding License and Permit from the Utah Division of Water Resources. The Company's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) system, operational this month in Grand County, Utah, marks the state's first ionization-based weather modification program and expands RAIN's technology application to include snow enhancement alongside rainfall generation. The installation can enhance up to 360 square miles in Grand County, where the technology has the potential to increase precipitation by 15-18% based on peer-reviewed trials.

"Our second U.S. installation demonstrates accelerating momentum as we bring our proven ionization technology to water-stressed regions across America," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Utah's approval validates the versatility of our WETA platform, which can effectively enhance both rainfall and snowpack. This is particularly significant given that 95% of Utah's water supply originates as mountain snowpack, making snow enhancement critical for the state's long-term water security."

The Utah installation comes as the state faces persistent drought conditions, with Grand County included in Governor Spencer Cox's April 2025 drought emergency declaration affecting 17 counties. Utah has experienced drought conditions in parts of the state during 22 of the past 25 years, with agricultural producers facing difficult decisions as water scarcity threatens crops, livestock, and long-term viability.

The ground-based WETA system operates by using electrical charge to create naturally occurring ionized aerosols, which then travel to cloud layers where they enhance condensation and stimulate precipitation. RAIN's chemical-free, solar-powered approach harnesses natural atmospheric processes to augment both warm-season rainfall and cold-season snowpack, addressing Utah's year-round water supply challenges.

A unique aspect of the Utah installation is its ability to enhance precipitation during the critical shoulder seasons-fall and early spring-when increased soil moisture plays a vital role in snowpack development and retention. Research has demonstrated that enhanced fall precipitation increases pre-winter soil moisture, creating favorable conditions for more effective snowpack accumulation and improved spring water availability. This integrated approach of enhancing both rainfall and snowpack maximizes the installation's water resource benefits throughout the year.

"With both our U.S. installations now operational, we're demonstrating the real-world versatility and scalability of ionization weather enhancement technology," said Scott Morris, Chief Technical Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "The Utah installation showcases our technology's effectiveness across different precipitation types and climate conditions. By enhancing both shoulder-season rainfall and winter snowpack, we're addressing the full annual water cycle. Our systems operate autonomously using solar power, making them both environmentally sustainable and cost-effective for diverse geographic applications."

This marks Utah's first ionization-based weather modification program, differentiating it from traditional approaches. RAIN's ionization technology has demonstrated effectiveness through international deployments, including a six-year trial in Oman's Hajar Mountains, where results were published by the Royal Statistical Society showing statistically significant rainfall increases averaging 15-18%.

The Utah installation targets high-elevation areas to augment snowpack, which acts as a natural reservoir by slowly melting and releasing water each spring to feed rivers, lakes, and reservoirs throughout the state. Utah's snowpack serves as the foundation for the state's water supply system, making snow enhancement a critical tool for long-term drought resilience.

"Utah's commitment to innovative water solutions positions the state as a leader in addressing western water challenges," said Seidl. "By demonstrating ionization effectiveness for both rainfall and snow enhancement across the full water year, we're validating the technology's comprehensive value proposition. The simultaneous operation of our Colorado and Utah installations provides valuable comparative data across different climate conditions and precipitation types."

The Utah installation comes amid warnings from state water officials that reservoir levels are declining rapidly, with the state drawing down reservoirs at more than double the normal rate due to increased demand, lower-than-normal spring runoff, and an extremely dry summer. Agricultural producers across affected counties face reduced water allocations that force difficult decisions about fallowing fields, reducing livestock herds, and implementing expensive water conservation measures.

As part of the permit requirements, RAIN will maintain detailed operational records, report activities to both state and federal authorities, including NOAA, and make equipment available for inspection by representatives of the Utah Division of Water Resources. The solar-powered system operates autonomously with minimal maintenance requirements and produces no environmental residue through its chemical-free ionization process.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RAIN aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation and snow enhancement to expand weather modification capabilities beyond rainfall generation. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected benefits of the Company's technology in Colorado; (2) references with respect to the anticipated rainfall increases; (3) references to permit renewals and future installations; (4) the projected effectiveness of the WETA system; and (5) potential expansion of operations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of RAIN's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that RAIN does not presently know or currently believes are immaterial. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. RAIN undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

