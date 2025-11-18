As Banks Reclaim the Innovation Narrative, Team8 Strengthens Its Mission and Appoints Galia Beer-Gabel as Managing Partner in New York

Once seen as slow to adapt, banks are now moving more decisively to embed AI across their operation - they're shifting from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide transformation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / As AI reshapes industries and financial paradigms continue to shift, Team8 is deepening its commitment to building the next generation of banking innovation. This transformation reflects a broader industry movement. Across finance, a widening belief is taking hold that the future will be shaped not by disruption, but by collaboration, as banks, fintechs, and AI-native startups build the next chapter together.

Once seen as slow to adapt, banks are now moving more decisively to embed AI across their operations, from infrastructure and workflows to customer experiences. Drawing lessons from the agility of technology leaders, they're shifting from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide transformation, using AI for real-time decision-making, compliance automation, and intelligent customer engagement.

The next decade of financial innovation will be driven from within. Banks are evolving from being disrupted by technology to becoming engines of technological change. Through its venture creation model, Team8 doesn't just invest in this transformation, it builds it, co-creating companies with founders and industry partners to embed AI capabilities, data intelligence, and secure digital infrastructure directly into the core of global banking.

Galia Beer-Gabel to Lead Banking and Fintech Vision

A founding architect of Team8's fintech platform, Beer-Gabel has spent six years shaping its growth, driving collaboration among banks, entrepreneurs, and technologists. Her appointment as Managing Partner underscores Team8's commitment to advancing enterprise-grade technology and embedding its portfolio deeper into the global financial ecosystem.

"Fintechs today aren't built in isolation, they're co-created with the industry they serve," said Galia Beer-Gabel, Managing Partner at Team8. "Our venture creation model brings together deep domain expertise, hands-on company building, and direct access to enterprise challenges, giving founders a head start in shaping solutions the market truly needs. This approach doesn't just reduce risk, it accelerates success for both fintech innovators and the institutions they empower."

From Tel Aviv to Wall Street

Beer-Gabel's appointment reflects Team8's mission to link global innovation ecosystems, combining Tel Aviv's velocity with New York's scale. Her leadership across product, partnerships, and strategy uniquely positions her to guide Team8's efforts at a moment when institutions are not just adapting to change, they're driving it.

"Galia's appointment is more than a new title, it's a strategic signal," said Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, Managing Partner at Team8. "When we launched the fintech platform in 2020, there was no team, no portfolio, just conviction in a new kind of model. Today, it spans embedded finance, AI, and next-gen fintech, and Galia has been at the heart of it. She brings that rare combination of vision and execution, dreaming big and delivering with precision. Since moving to New York, she's expanded our global footprint and fintech presence with the clarity and drive that will help lead our next chapter."

Team8's fintech portfolio already addresses critical industry needs with enterprise-grade solutions. April enables banks to embed tax filing directly into their platforms and tap into tax data to create new customer experiences. Charm Security powers scam protection across financial institutions, helping banks strengthen trust and safety in the digital era. Together, these companies exemplify Team8's builder philosophy, turning complex financial challenges into scalable, secure innovation.

About Team8

Team8 is a global venture group that builds and backs companies at the intersection of cybersecurity, data & AI, fintech, and digital health. Its venture-creation model unites top entrepreneurs, domain experts, and senior executives from global enterprises to identify meaningful problems, develop powerful solutions, and launch category-defining companies.

