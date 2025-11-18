Datavault AI: Real-World Assets Are Entering Their Breakout Phase and Datavault Is Powering the Transition

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Most companies think they understand the assets they own. They believe the engineering files, performance data, and legal paperwork speak highly of themselves. The truth can be very different. Assets only matter when they are verified, organized, and ready for the market. That gap between what companies think they have and what they can actually prove is widening every year. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) has built the system that closes it.

And at the right time. Asset digitization and valuation platforms might sound like boardroom buzzwords, but they are quickly becoming the deciding factor in how fast a company can raise capital, secure partners, or move an opportunity forward. In that respect, Datavault is not helping them react to an opportunity. It is engineering the conditions that create opportunity in the first place.

Think about a company running a clean energy project. They want to raise capital, expand operations, or bring in new partners. They have stacks of engineering files, years of performance data, and a tangle of rights and approvals that all need to be validated. Most companies slow down at that point. The information exists, but it is not organized or verified in a way that creates confidence. Datavault solves that problem by taking on that complexity, structuring it, verifying it, and presenting it in a digital form that moves a project from interesting to actionable. That is where real value begins.

An Eight Million Dollar Example

You can see this clearly in our new multi-million dollar agreement with Triton Geothermal LLC. Triton develops full-cycle geothermal assets. Their project portfolio is significant and verified by years of technical work. Datavault is now their exclusive technology provider for current assets and future ones that follow. The agreement includes up to $8 million in upfront and milestone-based fees, and a 5% participation in transaction fees tied to an estimated $125 million RWA offering.

This structure matters. It blends guaranteed near-term revenue with long-term participation every time Triton advances its program. Think of hiring a contractor who not only builds the custom home but also gets a share of the premium when it sells. They are committed to the build and the outcome. That is why the Triton partnership stands out. It creates alignment. It builds accountability. And it ties our platform to real financial results.

The agreement also reflects Datavault's growth. We finalized our move to a new headquarters in Philadelphia and expanded operational capacity. We are moving from a start-up posture to a scaled operation built to support infrastructure, valuation, and data services across high-value asset classes. The timing matches the market. Companies cannot afford slow, unclear data. They need verified information that accelerates opportunity. Datavault is built for that moment.

Here is how the bigger picture comes together. And in simplest terms.

What Datavault AI Does

Datavault develops technology that verifies, organizes, and values real-world assets (RWAs). Energy projects, industrial sites, land portfolios, and infrastructure all rely on accurate, trusted data. We take engineering reports, operating history, compliance records, and technical documentation and convert them into a market-ready digital format that supports transactions, capital raises, and project advancement. We remove friction. We shorten timelines. And, most importantly, we elevate value.

Why the Triton Deal Is a Milestone

The Triton agreement validates our position in complex asset classes. Geothermal assets require precise technical verification. Mistakes are costly. Uncertainty is worse. Datavault brings structure to the data and confidence to the presentation. The ongoing participation component shows that this is a strategic partnership, not a one-time engagement. Triton is building on Datavault's system, and the exclusivity reflects that intent.

What This Signals for the Future

Best of all, the Triton model is repeatable, and we are proving that in real time. We are engaged in dozens of opportunities across energy, infrastructure, and industrial assets, all of which rely on the same core ingredients: verification, valuation, and monetization. The market is learning that clarity is not optional. It is the source of value. Datavault is built to supply that clarity at scale.

This is why our financial trajectory is accelerating. We have guided to a lower-end target of $30 million for 2025. We have also guided to $200 million in revenue for 2026. These are not abstract or overly ambitious targets. They are tied directly to the service-plus-participation model we are deploying with clients like Triton. The more projects we verify, the stronger the pipeline becomes and the more meaningful the recurring participation grows.

The Triton agreement is certainly not a stopping point. It is a blueprint for what comes next. It represents the architecture of how Datavault creates value today and shares in the value created tomorrow. As adoption continues, Datavault will stand firmly at the center of how RWAs are verified, valued, and monetized across the global market. From that position, and with virtually no competitors offering the same level of deliverables, our opportunities expand without limits.

Datavault AI Insights Disclaimer

Datavault AI Insights is a company-published commentary series created by Datavault AI Inc. to provide a perspective on the company's technology, strategy, partnerships, and market developments. Insights articles are intended to offer background information and operational context for stakeholders and the general public. They are not research reports, investment analyses, financial advice, or solicitations to buy or sell any security. The content reflects Datavault AI's views and interpretations as of the date of publication and is provided for informational purposes only.

Readers should not rely on Datavault AI Insights articles as a basis for making investment or financial decisions. All decisions should be based on a review of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Datavault AI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise this article except as required by applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This Insights article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this article that are not statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Datavault AI's expected financial performance, revenue guidance for future periods, strategic initiatives, market opportunities, customer adoption, partnership developments, operational expansion, and the anticipated benefits of the company's technology, services, and business model.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, and estimates. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions, market volatility, shifts in demand for asset verification and valuation services, the pace of customer and partner adoption, the ability to execute strategic initiatives, competitive pressures, reliance on key personnel, regulatory changes, the availability of capital, and the risks described in Datavault AI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify these statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after such date except as required by applicable law.

