Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company) is announcing the rescheduling of this morning's Investor Update, due to the major issues affecting Cloudflare's global network.

The Company is committed to being as open and accessible to its investors, and has decided to reschedule the event to Monday, November 24, 2025 at 10 am EST/7 am PST, to ensure that these widespread internet outages do not impact this event. Please note, if you had already registered for this morning's event, you will automatically be registered for Monday's update.

Today's investor update was intended to provide timely updates to the market, including clarity regarding the upcoming expiration of trading restrictions on a portion of the Company's common shares. On July 24, 2025 the Company issued 14,000,000 common shares as part of a private placement to advance development of the IMA Tungsten Project. These shares become unrestricted and freely tradeable on or about November 25, 2025: this is a mechanical unlock and not new dilution.

The proceeds from this financing have been deployed directly into value-creating work programs, including ongoing rehabilitation of key site infrastructure, engineering and design for restart, advancement of permitting and environmental work, and preparation for project-level financing. The Company also recently received a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") for up to US$25.5 million to support development of the IMA Project: an important validation of the strategic importance of domestic tungsten supply.

American Tungsten remains focused on building North America's next primary tungsten producer and delivering long-term value for all shareholders. Management will continue to communicate progress on a regular cadence, including a dedicated investor webinar that has now been rescheduled for Monday, November 24, 2025.

