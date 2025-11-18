Global leaders redefining how businesses build, test, and deliver software are honored at flagship events

Tricentis, a global leader in AI-augmented software quality, today announced the winners of its 2025 Customer Innovation Awards, honoring individuals and organizations that are advancing quality engineering best practices to transform business processes, accelerate digital innovation, and drive measurable impact.

The 2025 Tricentis Customer Innovation Awards winners were announced at the company's flagship event, Tricentis Transform, both in London and Nashville, as well as at the Tricentis AI Tour in both Singapore and Melbourne. These premier industry events connect thousands of global software quality and engineering leaders to explore how AI is reinventing software development, testing and delivery.

This year's award winners exemplify excellence in quality engineering, enterprise transformation, and innovation. Leveraging Tricentis AI-enabled solutions, these individuals and organizations have been recognized for championing modern, quality practices to achieve major efficiency gains, optimizing core business systems to enhance operational performance. In many cases, they also showcase what is possible through cutting-edge, AI-driven testing to deliver more business agility and exceptional customer experiences.

"Our awards celebrate the best of the best: customers that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in software quality and business transformation," said Scott Allison, Senior Vice President, Customer Growth, Tricentis. "These organizations demonstrate how modern quality engineering and continuous testing can unlock agility, accelerate innovation, and deliver lasting business impact across industries worldwide."

2025 Award Categories:

Champion: Recognizes customers that have championed a modern approach to quality engineering and utilized Tricentis to drive significant quality improvements, as well as time and cost savings across the business.

Recognizes customers that have championed a modern approach to quality engineering and utilized Tricentis to drive significant quality improvements, as well as time and cost savings across the business. Enterprise Transformation Leader: Recognizes customers that have driven successful business transformation by implementing or optimizing core systems or applications to improve operational efficiency and achieve business objectives.

Recognizes customers that have driven successful business transformation by implementing or optimizing core systems or applications to improve operational efficiency and achieve business objectives. Innovator: Recognizes customers that have leveraged Tricentis to transform their business to deliver more agile business processes and more meaningful customer experiences.

2025 Winners and Finalists:

Announced at Tricentis Transform in Nashville: Champion winner: Hitesh Dubagunta, a Fortune 100 company and leading off-price retailer Finalists: Michael Mitchell, Clayton Homes Nibs Mishra, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Dipti Kalkundri, Fleetpride Girish Nallapilly Sumit Mishra, Splunk Kirithika Somaskandan, Cencora Jose Tejedor, ADM The Tools Frameworks Team, Edward Jones Gaurav Mittal Manikanta Madhavarapu, Thermo Fisher Scientific Suresh Krishnaiah, International Motors Barbara M Adwalpalker Nirmalkumar Shete, Eaton



Enterprise Transformation Leader winner: Rob Larsen, Fiserv Solutions Finalists: Cormac Warde, ADM Ajay Pedhagandham, Abercrombie Fitch Management Co. Dan Black, TRIMEDX Vitor Campos, Verizon Vijayakumar Karunamoorthy, Wolters Kluwer Vimala Suresh, CareSource





Announced at Tricentis Transform in London: Champion winner: Clyde Ramsahai, DHL Worldwide Network Finalists: Thierry Zoghbi, Close Brothers Group Dibyendu Sengupta, Maersk Tomasz Polak, ABB Group Stephan Gottschich, DZ Group Saranjit Matharu, E.ON



Enterprise Transformation Leader winner: Roshan Barboza, Shell Information Technology Finalists: Stinu Easo, DXC Technology Services Judith Knopp, Heraeus Krish Kumar, BP Marco Esguerra Julian Raach, Hugo Boss Sonal Dewangan, Migros Willem-Jan van der Meer, DocMorris



Innovator winner: Abdullah M. Alghamdi, stc group Finalists: Sander Korstanje, VodafoneZiggo Marcus Nitsch, Accenture TiGital Dr Laila Aoudi, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company





Announced at the Tricentis AI Tour in Singapore and Melbourne: Champion winners: University of Melbourne Bendigo and Adelaide Bank UniSuper Finalists: Michelin



Enterprise Transformation Leader winners: Australian Department of Health and Aged Care British American Tobacco Malaysia Wistron Corporation Sansiri Public Company Limited Finalists: Michelin



For further information about Tricentis Transform, and to be kept updated about the 2026 event, visit here.

Additional resources:

Transform 2025 presentations

Information about Transform 2026

Case study : VodafoneZiggo accelerates time to market and ensures quality with Tricentis solutions

: VodafoneZiggo accelerates time to market and ensures quality with Tricentis solutions Case study: How AI-powered test management enables Wolters Kluwer to drive consistent quality at scale

About Tricentis:

Tricentis is a global leader in AI-augmented software quality. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing and quality engineering portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that's totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality.

Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118401133/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Tricentis

Courtney Cantwell

c.cantwell@tricentis.com