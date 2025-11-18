Urology Devices Market worth US$46.26 billion by 2030 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Urology Devices Market, valued at US$33.88 billion in 2024, stood at US$34.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$46.26 billion by the end of the period. Urology is a medical specialty that deals with the physiology, diseases, and disorders of the human urinary tract and male reproductive organs. Urology devices consist of various types of equipment used during the diagnosis, surgery, and treatment of urological diseases, such as chronic kidney diseases, renal failure, urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), pelvic organ prolapse (POP), prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and erectile dysfunction. The urology devices market covers a comprehensive range of products, including endoscopes, lithotripters, dialysis equipment, urinary catheters, robotic surgical systems, nephrology devices, and other therapeutic and diagnostic instruments used for patient care and treatment. The growth of the urology devices market is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of urological conditions that necessitate advanced diagnostic and treatment interventions, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the increasing number of hospitals and surgical centers. Additionally, technological advancements in robotic-assisted surgery, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness of urological health conditions further contribute to market expansion.

By product category, the global urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the urology devices market in 2024. This dominant segment encompasses the most essential and frequently utilized products, including dialysis equipment, flexible and rigid endoscopes, laser-based lithotripsy systems, endovision, fluid management systems, urodynamic systems, and other instruments. These instruments are universally deployed across acute care hospitals, specialty urology centers, ambulatory surgical facilities, outpatient dialysis clinics, and home healthcare settings. The superior positioning of the instruments segment is attributed to its technological versatility, as different urological procedures often require specialized instruments tailored for specific diagnoses and treatment modalities. Additionally, the expanding sophistication of instrumentation technologies continues to elevate the diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic efficacy of these products. Furthermore, the growing demand for standardized, reliable, and high-performance instruments across healthcare facilities worldwide is expected to sustain the strong market position of this segment in the global urology devices market.

By application, the urology devices market is broadly categorized into kidney diseases, urological cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, urinary stones, and other applications. The urinary incontinence segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the urology devices market, fueled by the increasing burden of lifestyle-related disorders, growing patient preference for minimally invasive treatments, and advancements in continence management technologies such as smart catheters, sacral neuromodulation systems, mid-urethral slings, and electrical stimulation devices. Additionally, expanding access to urological care and the integration of digital monitoring solutions across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings are further supporting this growth.

By geography, North America, comprising the US and Canada, held the predominant market share in 2024, followed by Europe. This leadership position is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, robust diagnostic and surgical capabilities, and substantial public and private healthcare investments, which collectively drive substantial demand for advanced urological technologies. Furthermore, the concentration of leading device manufacturers, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and high healthcare expenditure per capita are pivotal in fueling the adoption of premium urology devices. As the volume of complex urological interventions continues to escalate, the corresponding demand for precision instruments and advanced diagnostic equipment intensifies, ensuring sustained growth and technological advancement in the North American urology devices market.

Prominent players in the market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Stryker Corporation (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Medtronic PLC (Ireland).

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & Co. KGaA (Germany):

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA holds a leading position in the global urology devices market, supported by its strong distribution network across major regions worldwide. The company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, collaborations, mergers, and technological advancements. Initiatives such as strategic partnerships and the development of advanced dialysis technologies have strengthened its product portfolio and expanded its presence in the urology devices market.

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific is a leading player in the urology devices market with a well-established presence across major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company leverages its strong foundation in the US to drive growth in emerging markets, enabling it to broaden its customer base and strengthen its international footprint. Its extensive distribution network and commitment to innovation support continued expansion and reinforce its position as a key competitor in the global urology devices industry.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG is a key player in the global urology devices market, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products for urinary drainage, continence care, and surgical urology procedures. The company operates across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, supported by a strong global distribution network. Its focus on continuous innovation, product quality, and patient safety has strengthened its position in the market. Through ongoing product launches, strategic collaborations, and technological advancements, the company continues to expand its presence and enhance its competitiveness in the urology devices industry.

