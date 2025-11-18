Automotive Radar Market Accelerates to USD 20.27 Billion with 16.2% CAGR Rise | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Market Size of Automotive Radar?

The global market for Automotive Radar was valued at USD 7190 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 20270 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16L7295/Global_Automotive_Radar_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referral

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Automotive Radar Market?

The automotive radar market is characterized by rising competition among established players and emerging startups focusing on high-frequency, compact radar designs. Continuous investments in radar-on-chip solutions and solid-state modules are reshaping the supply chain, improving affordability and scalability. Market leaders prioritize sensor accuracy, weather resistance, and efficient integration into ADAS architectures. Strategic mergers and acquisitions foster innovation while expanding production capabilities. As radar becomes central to automated driving, the market experiences accelerated growth across passenger, commercial, and electric vehicle segments. This transformation underscores radar's vital contribution to future mobility, aligning safety, automation, and sustainability into a unified technological ecosystem.

Source from Valuates Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16L7295/global-automotive-radar?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referral

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RADAR MARKET: Medium range radar sensors play a central role in the automotive radar market by enabling accurate object detection and tracking within mid-level distances essential for collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control. These sensors enhance vehicle safety by identifying vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles in complex traffic environments, ensuring smoother and safer driving experiences. Their widespread use across passenger and commercial vehicles is driving consistent demand, particularly in models integrating advanced driver assistance systems. By supporting semi-autonomous functionalities and improving situational awareness, medium range radar sensors contribute to the broader adoption of radar-based safety technologies, leading manufacturers to innovate compact and cost-efficient modules that cater to the evolving design needs of modern vehicles.

Long range radar sensors significantly boost the automotive radar market by offering extensive coverage vital for detecting objects at farther distances. They serve as key enablers of advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and highway autopilot systems. Their superior detection capability enhances the reliability of autonomous and semi-autonomous functions, fostering consumer trust in radar-assisted technologies. Automakers are integrating these sensors to support adaptive cruise control and lane change assist features, strengthening market growth. As global safety regulations emphasize accident prevention, the demand for long range radar sensors continues to expand, positioning them as indispensable components in next-generation vehicles aiming to deliver enhanced precision and environmental adaptability.

The growth of the automotive radar market is propelled by the increasing adoption of radar technologies in economic passenger vehicles. As safety awareness among budget-conscious consumers rises, automakers are integrating radar systems even in entry-level models to meet evolving safety standards. Economic passenger vehicles now feature radar-based systems like blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alerts, making safety features more accessible to the mass market. The combination of affordability, reliability, and safety enhancement is transforming consumer expectations, encouraging radar manufacturers to design scalable, cost-effective solutions. This widespread inclusion within affordable vehicle segments significantly accelerates radar market penetration, establishing radar as a mainstream safety component rather than a luxury feature.

Governments and automotive manufacturers are intensifying their focus on road safety, driving the integration of radar systems in vehicles to minimize collision risks. Regulatory bodies emphasize vehicle safety ratings, pushing automakers to incorporate radar-based assistance systems. These safety-centric initiatives create a favorable environment for radar adoption across passenger and commercial vehicles. As radar sensors improve detection accuracy in adverse weather and low-light conditions, they serve as critical enablers of safety in dynamic driving scenarios. The resulting emphasis on accident reduction and driver protection strengthens market demand, positioning radar technologies as indispensable tools in meeting international safety benchmarks and consumer expectations.

The expansion of advanced driver assistance systems is a pivotal factor fueling the automotive radar market. Automakers are equipping vehicles with radar-enabled adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and emergency braking to enhance automation and convenience. These features depend heavily on radar precision to interpret the vehicle's surroundings and make real-time decisions. With rising consumer preference for semi-autonomous vehicles, demand for radar-based ADAS modules is growing rapidly. Continuous integration of radar sensors into both high-end and mid-range vehicles reflects the industry's commitment to intelligent mobility solutions that enhance driving comfort, reduce fatigue, and improve overall vehicular performance in complex driving conditions.

The transition toward autonomous driving systems accelerates the deployment of radar technologies capable of high accuracy and environmental adaptability. Radar plays a vital role in enabling vehicles to perceive obstacles, measure distance, and identify potential hazards with precision. It ensures consistent functionality regardless of weather conditions, unlike optical sensors. As automakers invest in higher levels of driving automation, radar sensors form a cornerstone of sensor fusion strategies combining radar, lidar, and cameras. This integration facilitates real-time decision-making for navigation and collision avoidance. The move toward fully autonomous mobility thereby amplifies radar demand as automakers seek robust, redundant perception systems.

The rising popularity of electric vehicles supports the growth of the automotive radar market, as these vehicles increasingly rely on radar-enabled safety and automation systems. Electric vehicle manufacturers integrate radar sensors to meet stringent safety norms and enhance efficiency through intelligent driver-assistance systems. The lightweight, energy-efficient design of modern radar units complements the structural and operational needs of electric platforms. This synergy between sustainability and safety strengthens radar sensor utilization across global electric mobility projects. Furthermore, radar adoption aligns with eco-friendly initiatives that encourage the use of advanced sensing systems to promote intelligent, energy-conscious transportation ecosystems worldwide.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-16L7295&lic=single-user

What are the major product types in the Automotive Radar Market?

Long Range Radar Sensor

Medium Range Radar Sensor

Short Range Radar Sensor

What are the main applications of the Automotive Radar Market?

Commercial Vehicle

Economic Passenger Vehicle

Luxury Passenger Vehicle

Mid-Priced Passenger Vehicle

Key Players in the Automotive Radar Market

Continental develops advanced 77 GHz and 24 GHz automotive radar sensors widely used for adaptive cruise control and emergency braking systems.





develops advanced 77 GHz and 24 GHz automotive radar sensors widely used for adaptive cruise control and emergency braking systems. Bosch is a leading supplier of long-range and mid-range radar sensors that support ADAS functions such as collision warning and automated driving.





is a leading supplier of long-range and mid-range radar sensors that support ADAS functions such as collision warning and automated driving. Delphi (now Aptiv) provides radar technologies integrated into its ADAS platforms for object detection and vehicle safety applications.





(now Aptiv) provides radar technologies integrated into its ADAS platforms for object detection and vehicle safety applications. Denso manufactures short- and long-range millimeter-wave radar units used in driver assistance and autonomous driving systems.





manufactures short- and long-range millimeter-wave radar units used in driver assistance and autonomous driving systems. Infineon supplies semiconductor components-including 24 GHz and 77 GHz radar chips-used in automotive radar sensor modules.





supplies semiconductor components-including 24 GHz and 77 GHz radar chips-used in automotive radar sensor modules. NXP Semiconductors offers highly integrated RF transceivers and processors that power high-resolution automotive radar systems.





offers highly integrated RF transceivers and processors that power high-resolution automotive radar systems. Valeo produces radar sensors as part of its ADAS portfolio, supporting features like blind-spot detection and lane-change assistance.





produces radar sensors as part of its ADAS portfolio, supporting features like blind-spot detection and lane-change assistance. Analog Devices provides signal processing and RF technologies that enhance the performance of automotive radar sensing solutions.





provides signal processing and RF technologies that enhance the performance of automotive radar sensing solutions. Hella KGaA Hueck (now part of FORVIA) develops radar-based driver assistance sensors used in front and rear vehicle safety applications.





(now part of FORVIA) develops radar-based driver assistance sensors used in front and rear vehicle safety applications. Texas Instruments supplies mmWave radar chipsets that enable high-precision object detection for ADAS and automated driving.





supplies mmWave radar chipsets that enable high-precision object detection for ADAS and automated driving. Autoliv integrates radar technologies into its safety systems for applications such as collision avoidance and active safety control.





integrates radar technologies into its safety systems for applications such as collision avoidance and active safety control. ZF delivers advanced radar sensors used in adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection, and automated driving functions.





Which region dominates the Automotive Radar Market?

Regionally, North America leads in radar adoption due to advanced safety mandates and strong OEM presence. Europe follows, supported by strict Euro NCAP regulations emphasizing crash prevention and automation readiness.

The Asia-Pacific region shows the fastest expansion, driven by increasing vehicle production and government-backed safety initiatives in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Purchase Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-16L7295/Global_Automotive_Radar_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referral

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

What are some related markets to the Automotive Radar Market?

- The global market for Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems was valued at USD 60930 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 97200 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

- Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything Market

- The global market for Automotive Camera & Camera Module was valued at USD 11739 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 40652 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Automotive Semiconductor ATE Solutions was valued at USD 1422 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2333 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Sensor Fusion was valued at USD 4869 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 6190 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Automotive Lidar Sensor was estimated to be worth USD 167 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 898 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- The global market for Automotive Millimeter Wave (MMW) Radar was valued at USD 15120 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 49470 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Automotive 60GHz Radar was estimated to be worth USD 11.9 Million in 2024 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 98 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- Automotive Radar Transceiver Market

- Automotive Blind Spot Corner Radar Market

- The global market for Millimeter Wave Automotive Radar was estimated to be worth USD 8667 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11710 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Explore our blogs & channels:

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

Localized content:

Korean: https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

Japanese: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Spanish: https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

Korean: https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

German: https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

Japanese: https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-radar-market-accelerates-to-usd-20-27-billion-with-16-2-cagr-rise--valuates-reports-302618680.html