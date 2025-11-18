CECOCECO CO., LTD: CECOCECO Launches ArtMorph Elite, a High-Resolution Addition to the ArtMorph Series

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO, a leading innovator in the lighting and display industry, today announced the launch of ArtMorph Elite, along with its seamlessly compatible variants - ArtMorph Elite Mini and ArtMorph Elite Edge - expanding the ArtMorph Series to meet diverse architectural demands and creative visions.



With a pixel pitch of P2.6, the ArtMorph Elite Series delivers higher resolution, richer color saturation, and stronger contrast, making it particularly suited for close-range viewing and small to medium-sized environments.

ArtMorph Elite Key Features

Stunning Visual Clarity: A high-resolution display with over 140,000 pixels per square meter, ensuring crisp text, precise lines, and rich details even at close range. Ideal for small to medium spaces, it gives designers the flexibility to create refined, immersive visual experiences.

A high-resolution display with over 140,000 pixels per square meter, ensuring crisp text, precise lines, and rich details even at close range. Ideal for small to medium spaces, it gives designers the flexibility to create refined, immersive visual experiences. Premium Texture Collections and Customization: Featuring over 200 texture options across wood, stone, textile, and metal finishes, ArtMorph Elite also enables bespoke surface customization, giving designers complete creative freedom to tailor each installation.

Featuring over 200 texture options across wood, stone, textile, and metal finishes, ArtMorph Elite also enables bespoke surface customization, giving designers complete creative freedom to tailor each installation. Effortless, Modular Installation: Lightweight modular construction simplifies installation and maintenance across applications.

Lightweight modular construction simplifies installation and maintenance across applications. Intuitive Control System: A user-friendly interface effortlessly bridges the gap between complex LED operations and straightforward creative control.

"The ArtMorph Elite Series is designed for clients who require higher resolution and more precise visual performance," said Henry, Product Director at CECOCECO. "By expanding the ArtMorph Series, we are giving designers and architects a higher-resolution option for more detailed and expressive display applications."

Flexible Formats for Creative Adaptation

To meet varying design and architectural requirements, CECOCECO also introduces ArtMorph Elite Mini and ArtMorph Elite Edge - two complementary formats that extend the creative potential of ArtMorph Elite.



ArtMorph Elite Mini - Quarter-Size Form Factor (250×250 mm)



Designed to complement standard ArtMorph Elite panels by filling spatial gaps and adapting to tighter or irregular layouts, enhancing overall spatial cohesion. Its Independent Power System supports freeform layouts, allowing creative compositions beyond conventional grid structures.

ArtMorph Elite Edge - Patented Curved-Edge Design



Engineered to eliminate hard panel breaks across 90° transitions, enabling immersive content flow around corners, columns, and wall junctions. It draws power and data directly from adjacent ArtMorph Elite units, simplifying installation without additional cabling.

Both variants perfectly match ArtMorph Elite in surface, thickness, and control system, ensuring seamless visual continuity while offering greater adaptability for complex architectural applications.

Global Presence and Industry Recognition

Since its debut, ArtMorph has led the evolution of textured luminous panels, blending natural textures with animated LED displays in a modular panel to create immersive visual experiences. The system has been adopted by renowned global architecture and design firms such as Gensler and HKS, earned the Best of NeoCon Award 2025 in Architectural Products, and was featured at the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka - solidifying its position as a symbol of design innovation on the global stage.

With the launch of ArtMorph Elite Series, CECOCECO expands the ArtMorph lineup to address applications that require high-resolution, detail-oriented luminous panels for premium or close-range spaces.

For exclusive photos, videos, and detailed technical information about the ArtMorph Elite Series, please contact marketing@cecoceco.com.

About CECOCECO

Founded by the original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO brings decades of expertise in lighting and display technology. Building on this strong foundation, the company reimagines traditional systems as platforms for artistic expression - transforming offices, retail spaces, and public environments into immersive, visually dynamic experiences that blur the boundaries between technology, design, and storytelling.

Contact:

Eva Xia

Marketing Director, CECOCECO

eva.xia@cecoceco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7467efd0-79ce-4cb8-a596-058dcb9d8b38

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf9fda01-6f0c-4e4d-9572-fa91438e5e1f