Greenmission AS: A Norwegian Innovation Built Under Rocket Attacks in Ukraine: 21-Year-Old Founder Launches Patented EV Control System

At just 21 years old, Norwegian founder Vetle Husby is launching Ctrl Platform - a world-patented control system designed for the world's most widely sold electric sedans and crossovers. The story behind it is as striking as the technology itself: the system was developed in the middle of the war in Ukraine, by engineers who kept coding through power outages, air-raid sirens and rocket attacks.

OSLO, NORWAY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Ctrl Platform targets one of the biggest and fastest-growing safety issues in modern cars: touchscreens. Studies show that using a touchscreen while driving can be more dangerous than driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.8‰, and screen distraction now contributes to 10-30% of traffic accidents*. Ctrl Platform brings control back to the driver - physically, intuitively and instantly.

Ctrl-Bar 2

The central hub of the system - where LED lighting and accessories can be seamlessly connected and intelligently controlled.

-"When data shows that screen use impairs reaction time more than high alcohol levels, it's clear something is broken in automotive UX. Ctrl Platform makes modern EVs safer in real-world driving," Husby says.

From an idea in Oslo to development in Ukraine - and a global launch on Kickstarter

Ctrl Platform reimagines how drivers interact with their Tesla. At its core is Ctrl-Bar 2 - a beautifully engineered module that integrates seamlessly with the vehicle's interior. Each precision-machined aluminum switch delivers a crisp, tactile click, giving drivers instant control of doors, climate, wipers and much more without looking away from the road.

A dedicated companion app lets every driver tailor the system to their own preferences - making it easy to assign functions and personalize each button with just a few taps.

- "Modern cars have become more dangerous because too many functions have been moved to touchscreens. Research shows that drivers who must navigate menus face dramatically increased accident risk. Ctrl Platform brings control back to your fingertips - safely and intuitively," says founder Vetle Husby.

Developed during war - engineered in Lviv, built across three continents

While most startups build offices in Silicon Valley, Greenmission chose a global, distributed approach.

Circuit boards were developed by Greenmission's team in the United States.

Firmware and software were built by Ukrainian engineers in Lviv.

Production takes place in Shenzhen

Global launch November 18

Greenmission launches Ctrl Platform internationally on Kickstarter on November 18:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/greenmission/ctrl-platform

About Greenmission

Greenmission is led by 21-year-old founder Vetle Husby, who launched his first startup at 12 and by 18, he was managing a engineering team across Ukraine, the U.S., China and Norway. Ctrl Platform is the next step in his mission to rethink vehicle interaction and make modern EVs safer.

Press-kit: https://bit.ly/3JRQ7o8

*TRL studies show touchscreen use can increase reaction time by 53-57% - compared to only around 12% at 0.8 BAC

Vetle Husby

Founder and CEO

vetle.husby@greenmissionstore.com

+47 95303464

