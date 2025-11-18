Orlando World Center Marriott Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, announced today at its 10th annual Converge conference that it is partnering with ServiceNow to deliver new innovations that advance Autonomous IT across enterprises. By integrating Tanium with the ServiceNow AI Platform, the combined capabilities drive greater efficiency, visibility and resilience across enterprise IT infrastructure. ServiceNow also uses Tanium to enhance its own autonomous IT operations and strengthen security across its IT environment.

"By partnering with ServiceNow and deploying our combined capabilities across both platforms, we are able to deliver truly Autonomous IT enabling real-time visibility, control and resilience at scale," said Shawn Gallagher, vice president, strategic partnerships at Tanium. "Together, we're empowering the autonomous enterprise by simplifying operations, strengthening security posture and accelerating outcomes."

This partnership allows both Tanium and ServiceNow to more effectively serve their customers. Shared use cases focus on enabling agentic workflow capabilities, leveraging Tanium real-time endpoint intelligence and ServiceNow AIOps to automatically triage observable alerts and achieve scalable self-healing. Additional benefits include zero-touch patching, which ensures deployment configurations remain compliant and support audits in real-time for unauthorized software, among other advantages.

"ServiceNow delivers trusted, seamless experiences for our customers. Through our AI platform and the integration of Tanium's real-time endpoint intelligence, we're strengthening IT and security operations, accelerating response times and advancing toward autonomous IT," said Sankha Nagchoudhury, senior vice president, digital technology intelligent operations at ServiceNow. "This collaboration enhances our foundation of resilience and elevates the experience for the people who rely on our services every day."

With a complex IT environment-spanning on-premises infrastructure and multiple cloud platforms-ServiceNow has also deployed Tanium to enhance real-time visibility and control across its Autonomous IT environment. Tanium optimizes the effectiveness of ServiceNow Security Operations by supplying accurate endpoint data directly to the configuration management database (CMDB) and streamlining essential workflows.

To learn more about how Tanium and ServiceNow are working together to strengthen security, reduce risk and empower unstoppable business, visit: www.tanium.com/partners/servicenow/spotlight.

Tanium Autonomous IT offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance and digital employee experience. The Tanium Autonomous IT platform supports customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100, to become unstoppable by delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

