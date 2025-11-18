Battlefield Navigation Breakthrough: UNIBIRD Launches the $399 N200 VIO Navigation Module for GPS-Denied Drone Operations

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIBIRD has launched the N200 VIO Navigation Module, a groundbreaking solution that enables drones to navigate and self-localize using AI vision. This capability not only allows operation in GPS-denied environments but also makes drones immune to GPS jamming and spoofing.

Priced under $399-just one-twentieth the cost of traditional fiber-optic inertial systems-the N200 continuous positioning accuracy with an error marginas low as 2% and offers Plug-and-Play compatibility with PX4, representing a major leap in battlefield navigation and precision-strike capabilities. No pre-installed satellite maps are required

The N200 visual navigation module outperforms solutions from Red Cat and Palantir, delivering 656 feet of operational altitude (4×their 150-feet limit), a maximum speed of 44.7 mph (3× their 16 mph cap), and superior 2-8% dynamic accuracy. Priced at $399 and now in mass production, it provides high-performance navigation for GPS-denied environments.

On modern battlefields, Traditional GPS navigation is disabled by electronic warfare, causing drones to lose control or crash-responsible for up to 75% of drone losses and reducing mission success rates to as low as 10%.

Among the available options, fiber-optic tethered links pose two main drawbacks: first, their fragile cables lead to a high failure rate; second, the fiber spool adds roughly 3 kg of extra payload. Fiber-optic inertial navigation systems, while accurate, can cost close to $10,000, making them unsuitable for large-scale, cost-sensitive drone operations.

By fusing camera and IMU data with a laser range sensor, N200 achieves precise, stable positioning through a tightly coupled optimization framework. Enhanced algorithms with adaptive feature tracking ensure stable performance even in low-texture environments or at high speeds-supporting cruise velocities of 15-20 m/s and attack speeds up to 25 m/s.

Designed for rapid deployment, the N200 connects directly to PX4 flight controllers and requires only minor PID tuning. System integration can be completed in minutes. With only 28 ms latency and 2% accuracy error, enabling reliable GPS-free navigation.

Headquartered in Dubai, UNIBIRD.ai integrates Asia-Pacific R&D and manufacturing strengths to deliver advanced, affordable AI modules for drones, offering onboard solutions for navigation, target recognition, tracking, and precision engagement.

Now available for bulk orders, the UNIBIRD N200 VIO Navigation Module redefines cost-effective precision navigation, enables drones to navigate and fly with precision in GPS-denied environments.

