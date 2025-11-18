Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) says its new 300 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan uses domestic tech under the nation's domestic content requirement (DCR).From pv magazine India TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, has commissioned NHPC Ltd.'s 450 MW solar power project in Rajasthan as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. The plant is located at Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner and was executed over two and a half years. The project uses high-efficiency bifacial solar modules manufactured by TP Solar Ltd. in Tirunelveli, with about 775,000 modules deployed. ...

