Gordon Philanthropies, Inc.: Gordon Philanthropies Wins Gold at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards

Recognition Honors the 'Rock Out & Read-Along' Campaign for Advancing Literacy and Inclusion Through American Sign Language

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Gordon Philanthropies, a non-profit organization empowering individuals and communities to build stronger, more fulfilling futures, announced it has been awarded Gold, in Education, Art & Culture at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards for its innovative Rock Out & Read-Along American Sign Language (ASL) Campaign, a literacy initiative celebrating inclusivity, connection, and accessible learning for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing children.

Gordon Philanthropies Wins Anthem Award

The Anthem Awards Honor Purpose & Mission-Driven Work Globally

Gordon Philanthropies created the Rock Out & Read-Along campaign in collaboration with Barney Saltzberg, an award-winning author of over 50 children's books. As part of this initiative, the team produced videos featuring Mr. Saltzberg reading selections from his celebrated works. At the same time, Landen Gonzales, an actor and Deaf advocate, provided ASL interpretation for each story. The series also includes segments with Melissa Jamison interpreting music performed by Mr. Saltzberg in ASL.

"This recognition reinforces our mission to expand opportunities for children by providing them with the academic tools and access they need to succeed, thrive, and contribute to America's future," said Daniel Gordon, founder of Gordon Philanthropies. "This award is a tremendous honor for our team, our partners, and the communities we serve."

Students who are Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing may face systemic barriers that limit their access to equitable education - from a shortage of qualified interpreters and accurate captioning to instructional methods that rely heavily on spoken communication. These challenges can hinder full participation and learning.

Anthem winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include an esteemed panel of leaders from leading organizations and companies dedicated to social impact, including Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association; Heather Malenshek, CMO, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Kim Getty, CEO, Deutsch; Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Award-Winning Actor & LGBTQ+ Advocate; Belén Frau, Global Communications Manager, IKEA; Linda Roth, Chief Communications Officer, World Central Kitchen; C.D. Glin, Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo; and many others.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honor the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honor work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners and sponsors include AARP, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.

