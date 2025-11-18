Avio S.p.A.: Capital Increase Subscribed at 98.83% for a Total Amount of Eur 395m. Unexercised Rights Will Be Offered on November 19 and 20, 2025

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Avio announces the conclusion, on November 17, of the Subscription Period for Avio's shareholders of up to 19,630,197 newly issued ordinary shares of Avio (the "New Shares") resulting from the share capital increase with pre-emptive rights approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company (the "Share Capital Increase"), in execution of the aforementioned shareholders' resolution.

During the subscription period (the "Subscription Period"), which started on November 3, 2025, and ended today, a total of 19,400,448 New Shares were subscribed, equal to approximately 98.83% of all New Shares offered, for an aggregate amount of Euro 395,187,125.76 and corresponding to 25,867,264 subscription rights.

The remaining no. 306,332 pre-emptive subscription rights not exercised during the Subscription Period (the "Unexercised Rights"), entitling to the subscription of a maximum of no. 229,749 New Shares, equal to approximately 1.17% of the total number of New Shares offered, for a total countervalue of approximately Euro 4,679,987.13, will be offered by Avio on the Italian Stock Exchange, in the trading sessions of November 19, 2025 and November 20, 2025, unless the Unexercised Rights have already been sold in full in the session of November 19, 2025 (the "Rights Auction").

During the trading session of November 19, 2025, the entire amount of Unexercised Rights will be offered, and any Unexercised Rights not placed in said trading session will be offered again on November 20, 2025.

Equita SIM S.p.A. will coordinate the Rights Auction of the Unexercised Rights that will be offered on Euronext Milan with ISIN code IT0005676017.

Unexercised Rights grant the right to subscribe the New Shares at a price of Euro 20.37 per New Share, of which Euro 3.40 will be allocated to share capital and Euro 16.97 to share premium, according to a ratio of No. 3 New Shares for every No. 4 Unexercised Rights purchased.

The New Shares subscribed by the end of the Rights Auction will be credited to the accounts of intermediaries participating in the centralized management system managed by Monte Titoli S.p.A. at the end of the accounting day of the last day of exercise of the Unexercised Rights, with availability on the same date.

It should also be noted that on October 30, 2025, Avio entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") in connection with the Share Capital Increase with Jefferies GmbH and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Banca Akros S.p.A. - Gruppo Banco BPM, as co-Bookrunner (together, the "Underwriters").

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

