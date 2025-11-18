Catalyst Expands FedNow Instant Payments, RTP Real-Time Payments and P2P Payments Reach for Trailhead Credit Union

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Catalyst announces its latest strategic partnership with Trailhead Credit Union to deliver instant and real-time payments and Catalyst's advanced peer-to-peer (P2P) payment solution to Trailhead members. Leveraging Catalyst's payments infrastructure allows Trailhead to provide instant, secure and seamless money movement anytime, anywhere.

The collaboration underscores Catalyst's commitment to empowering credit unions with cutting-edge payment technologies that meet the evolving expectations of today's members. Modern payments are driven by speed and efficiency, built on a backbone of secure, robust technologies. Catalyst has been at the forefront of the payment technology revolution, driving strategy and deployment on instant and real-time payments and a wide variety of digital payment systems.

"Catalyst is proud to support forward-thinking credit unions like Trailhead in delivering modern payment experiences that strengthen member engagement and operational agility," said Catalyst Chief Operating Officer Brad Ganey. "Our FedNow, RTP and P2P solutions are designed to be fast, flexible and future-ready - enabling credit unions to lead in a competitive payments landscape while delivering a differentiated experience for members."

Catalyst's solutions for FedNow® instant payments and The Clearing House RTP® real-time payments enable credit unions to expedite the flow of payments to and from members and third parties, delivering funds wait free. Developed with the needs of credit unions in mind, these fast modern payment offerings are designed to be easy and quick to deploy while offering credit unions powerful management reporting and liquidity tools that go beyond the payment delivery itself.

The P2P solution from Catalyst complements its instant payments offering by providing a user-friendly interface for initiating payments directly from a mobile banking or online banking platform. With the P2P solution in place, Trailhead members can send money to virtually anyone utilizing a variety of payment rails and popular digital wallets. The experience is seamless for members, delivering funds where they need to go when they need to be there.

Trailhead Credit Union, known for championing the diverse spirit of its community, will use Catalyst's platform to expand access and opportunity for its members. "We're excited to bring instant and real-time payments along with P2P payments to our members through Catalyst's trusted platform," said Trailhead Credit Union CEO Jim McCarthy. "This partnership allows us to deliver on our promise of access, empowerment and innovation."

Catalyst fully supports the most popular fast payment platforms, enabling credit unions to serve members across RTP, the FedNow Service or, like Trailhead, both platforms. FedNow, the instant payment service from the Federal Reserve, is the fastest growing new payment rail in decades while RTP has an established history of delivering real-time payments across billions of transactions.

Catalyst is the leading provider of FedNow instant payments for credit unions, having been both a pilot and launch partner for the FedNow Service and today being one of the top service providers connecting credit unions to the instant payment rail. Catalyst's FedNow instant payment solutions are fully integrated with many of the most popular core and digital banking solutions.

Catalyst offers a complete payments package to power credit union transactions, including instant and real-time payment send, receive, request for pay (RFP), and settlement alongside multi-platform P2P payments, business disbursements, and other digital payment capabilities. Catalyst solutions deliver a modern payments experience, enabling payments to flow securely between consumers, businesses, government entities, and others with speed and efficiency across a range of payment rails and endpoints.

For more information, visit catalystcorp.org and trailheadcu.org.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

About Trailhead Credit Union

Trailhead Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to empowering members with financial solutions that enhance their quality of life and enrich their communities. Since our founding in 1935, we've proudly served as a trusted financial partner for thousands of Portland area residents and businesses. Discover the Trailhead difference at trailheadcu.org.

