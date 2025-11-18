CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Appoints Ashish Saxena as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion and Market Leadership

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / CoreStack, a leading AI-powered Cloud Governance and Security platform, today announced the appointment of Ashish Saxena as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Ashish will play a central role in advancing CoreStack's global growth strategy at a time when enterprise demand for AI-driven cloud governance is accelerating across every region and industry.

Ashish Saxena



Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, Chairman & CEO of CoreStack, emphasized the significance of the appointment, noting that the company is at an inflection point in its trajectory. "We are delighted to welcome Ashish Saxena to CoreStack as our new Chief Growth Officer. We are at a fascinating juncture, poised for pivotal growth," said Ez. "Ashish's wealth of experience and strategic insight will undoubtedly accelerate our path toward hockey-stick growth and enhancing our profitability, paving the way for an IPO in the next few years. His proven track record in driving enterprise transformation and customer growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

Ashish joins CoreStack at a moment when global demand for responsible AI, cloud security, and intelligent governance has never been higher. Reflecting on the opportunity, he shared: "I'm thrilled to join CoreStack at this pivotal moment in its journey. The company's commitment to responsible AI-led cloud innovation, coupled with its customer-first philosophy, positions us for extraordinary growth."

In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Ashish will spearhead CoreStack's global growth agenda-driving momentum across every customer segment, industry vertical, and geography. He will architect and accelerate an integrated go-to-market engine that strengthens the company's presence in existing markets while opening new ones, expands strategic partnerships worldwide, and amplifies customer value at scale. By unifying CoreStack's growth levers and aligning them toward a shared vision, Ashish will play a pivotal role in shaping how the company captures market opportunity, deepens enterprise adoption, and establishes global leadership in Cloud Governance and Security.

Ashish brings over two decades of global leadership experience across technology, engineering, and services. He has led multi-hundred-million to billion-dollar businesses at Innova Solutions, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services, driving transformation, scale, and success across North America, Europe, and Asia. His work includes building new business units, integrating acquisitions, and launching offerings that accelerate growth.

Looking ahead, Ashish underscored his commitment to CoreStack's vision: "As Chief Growth Officer, my focus will be to amplify CoreStack's global impact-driving scale, deepening customer value, and building a unified growth engine that accelerates us toward our next stage of leadership in the cloud governance market."

A globally recognized leader and recipient of the Glory of India Award, Ashish's thought leadership has been featured in Harvard Business Review and Forbes, and he is the author of The Growth Mandate, a roadmap for how organizations can thrive in an exponential world. His academic background spans engineering from HBTI Kanpur, an MBA from Rutgers, and executive programs from The Wharton School and Columbia Business School.

Contact Information

Robert Ford

Chief Marketing Officer

robert.ford@corestack.io





SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-appoints-ashish-saxena-as-chief-growth-officer-to-accel-1103003