AideChoice Officially Launches Innovative App to Revolutionize Short-Term Home Care in Greater Philadelphia

EXTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / AideChoice, a pioneering app-based platform connecting individuals with trusted short-term non-medical home care services, today announced its official launch following a successful soft launch phase. Designed to address the growing need for flexible, on-demand home care amid evolving healthcare trends and dispersed family networks, AideChoice empowers users to book high-quality support from a network of licensed home care agencies with just a few taps on their smartphone.

AideChoice reimagines home care by bridging the gap between traditional long-term services and the rising demand for short-term assistance. Whether recovering from surgery, managing a temporary injury, or needing help with daily activities like meal preparation, errands, or personal care, users can access vetted caregivers without long-term commitments. The platform focuses on services lasting 30 days or less, with options for as little as a few hours, making it ideal for modern lifestyles where extended family support is often unavailable.

"Our vision for AideChoice stems from nearly two decades in the home care industry, where we've seen firsthand the challenges of staffing and accessibility," said Arianna Hairston, Director of External Affairs and Consumer Engagement at AideChoice. "As healthcare shifts toward community-based settings, more people are recovering at home without the built-in support of hospitals. We're democratizing home care by creating a marketplace that aggregates licensed agencies, ensures caregivers earn at least $20 per hour, and gives consumers control over their recovery. This isn't just about convenience; it's about empowering individuals and families during vulnerable times."

Key features of the AideChoice app include:

Seamless Booking: Users download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, sign up, and request services for themselves or loved ones.

Network of Providers: Starting with six vetted home care agencies in Philadelphia and the western suburbs-Visionary Helping Hands Home Care Agency, 365 Health Services, Partners in Care at Home, Griswold Home Care, Home Helpers Home Care of Downingtown, and Hands from the Heart Home Healthcare Services - the platform ensures availability by distributing requests across partners.

Transparency and Ratings: Caregivers receive profiles with user ratings, allowing consumers to view performance history, similar to ride-sharing apps. Real-time tracking provides peace of mind, showing when help is on the way.

Gifting Care: A unique option to purchase short-term aide as a thoughtful gift for family or friends, perfect for holidays, recoveries, or travel, filling a gap in practical support beyond flowers or meals.

Fair Compensation: All network agencies must pay caregivers a minimum of $20 per hour, attracting top talent and boosting retention in an industry facing labor shortages.

Private-Pay Flexibility: Hourly rates or care packages, with no insurance required, making it accessible for short-term needs not covered by traditional plans.

The platform's genesis traces back four to five years, with full development accelerating over the past two years. Following proof-of-concept in the greater Philadelphia area over the next 18-24 months, the company plans expansion to regions like the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

"AideChoice cuts through the noise in a fragmented industry," added Roosevelt Hairston, CEO at AideChoice. "With hundreds of home care agencies in Pennsylvania alone, consumers often struggle to find reliable, vetted options. Our app provides informed choice, transparency, and on-demand support that no single agency can offer alone. It's about giving people agency in their care - whether they're across the street or across the country."

About AideChoice

AideChoice is an innovative app-based platform that connects users with short-term, non-medical home care services from a network of licensed agencies. Focused on flexibility, transparency, and quality, AideChoice serves individuals and families in the greater Philadelphia region, with plans for national expansion. By requiring fair wages for caregivers and offering features like gifting and real-time tracking, AideChoice is redefining accessible home care for all ages. For more information, visit aidechoice.com or download the app today.

