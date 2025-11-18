Spekit Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms

Recognition Reinforces Spekit's Position at the Forefront of a New Era in Enablement Defined by Intelligence, Connected Execution and Measurable Growth

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Spekit , the modern AI revenue enablement platform that unifies content, coaching, and automation, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms.

Gartner's report evaluates vendors on their ability to execute and the completeness of vision. Spekit believes its placement marks a turning point for the industry: the shift from static training and fragmented systems to an intelligent, connected approach to enablement that keeps up with the rapid pace of AI-driven change.

"AI is radically accelerating how products evolve, but most revenue teams are still operating from yesterday's playbook," said Melanie Fellay, CEO and founder of Spekit. "The teams who win in this next era will be the ones who can learn, adapt, and execute as fast as products ship, and that's exactly what Spekit is designed for. To us, Gartner's recognition reinforces the need for rep coaching and enablement that is personalized, contextual, and actionable in the flow of work."

Delivering on the Vision

Spekit's Visionary recognition highlights its differentiated strategy to unify knowledge, coaching, and AI-driven orchestration across the GTM ecosystem.

As the company enters its next phase of growth, Spekit is evolving into a unified, agentic revenue acceleration system that connects deal insights, contextual coaching, and automated workflows within a single adaptive intelligence layer.

"Traditional enablement tools were built for content volume instead of execution speed," said Ian Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer at Spekit. "Spekit is here to drive a new era in enablement that's focused on business outcomes. We're embedding AI directly into workflows so reps can prepare, engage, and close faster."

These capabilities transform enablement from a static repository into a dynamic, AI-powered growth engine that learns, adapts, and acts alongside every seller.

Proof in Performance

Organizations like ZoomInfo, InMoment, Employment Hero, and Q4 rely on Spekit to accelerate onboarding, boost productivity, and tie enablement directly to revenue outcomes.

"Spekit is the one platform I'd take with me to any company. It's become core to how we work by optimizing workflows and empowering every rep to learn in the flow of work. Since implementing, our onboarding cycle has shortened by 25%, taking us from a four-week bootcamp to just three," said Angie Apostolidis, Global Head of Sales and CX Enablement at Employment Hero. "That kind of speed to competency is huge for a high-growth business like ours. We've seen massive improvements in productivity and self-service learning because managers can't be everywhere at once, but with Spekit, every employee gets exactly what they need, when they need it."

A Category in Motion

As the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms shows, the enablement landscape is evolving fast. Spekit believes its Visionary position reflects this next chapter, where enablement isn't just about delivering knowledge, but orchestrating intelligent, connected execution that drives measurable growth.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Trademarks: Gartner® and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

