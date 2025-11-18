Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Serenity, a leading provider of secure data infrastructure, biometric authentication systems, and real-world tokenization services, announces that the white paper for its ecosystem token $SERSH, has been duly notified under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) through its affiliated issuer Quant ID Systems Inc., supervised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The white paper is now published in the ESMA Interim MiCA Register, permitting the lawful offering and marketing of $SERSH across all EU Member States.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12028/274931_0ab5e0b2e42a2825_003full.jpg

With its MiCA-compliant white paper duly notified and published, Serenity's $SERSH token can now be lawfully offered across all EU Member States under a single harmonized framework. Following MiCA's full application across the EU, Serenity stands among the first issuers already operating under the harmonized European regime.

Unlike purely financial tokens, $SERSH functions as a utility token serving as the access key to Serenity's full ecosystem, which comprises sAxess and sAxess-Pro biometric hardware, the S-Box secure module, the patent-pending DeDaSP survivability protocol, the RWS tokenization engine, and DePIN-based private-cloud infrastructure. Put together, these components form a vertically integrated system for governments, enterprises, banks, and Web3 companies seeking secure digital asset infrastructure.

"MiCA establishes the first truly harmonized crypto regulation globally," said Venket Naga, Co-Founder and CEO of Serenity. "For Serenity, MiCA compliance is more than a legal requirement-it is a competitive advantage. It allows us to deliver secure biometric access, tokenization services, and survivability protocols across Europe with full regulatory clarity. It is a milestone moment for Serenity in its $SERSH journey."

A Rare Position in the Global market:

Operating under MiCA, the EU's new framework for digital assets, $SERSH powers Serenity's broader ecosystem. By being among the first projects to complete MiCA compliance, Serenity stands out as one of the early adopters of Europe's push for greater transparency, user protection, and responsible asset governance. This achievement mirrors the position of early financial institutions that embraced EU regulatory change ahead of their peers - much like the first movers under PSD2 in the payments sector.

About Serenity

Serenity is a next-generation data-infrastructure company developing secure digital-asset access, biometric authentication systems, real-world tokenization frameworks, and privacy-preserving storage solutions. Its patented survivability protocol (US20240249276A1) enables secure recovery, inheritance, and transfer of digital assets through cryptographic and biometric methods. Serenity's ecosystem serves enterprises, financial institutions, governments, and blockchain networks seeking compliant, secure, and scalable digital-asset infrastructure.

Users can learn more at https://s.technology .

MiCA Notice

This communication constitutes a marketing communication under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (MiCA). It does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell financial instruments. Offers of $SERSH within the EU are made exclusively pursuant to the MiCA-compliant white paper published by the responsible issuer, Quant ID Systems Inc., under the supervision of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). Availability remains subject to applicable EU and national laws.

